Pippi Project Hosts Another Productive Sterilization Clinic, Part of Their Five-Year Plan to Combat Stray Overpopulation

Pippi Project Dream Team

Pippi Project's successful clinic in Vega Alta, PR reflected a 25% growth rate in the number of strays treated up from last year's clinic

The only way to humanely decrease the perpetual stray population is to decrease the reproduction rate, with a plan that is sustainable over time.” — Helaine K. Block - Founder of Pippi Project

VEGA ALTA, PUERTO RICO, CT, UNITED STATES, April 9, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA), “One unspayed female dog and her offspring can produce 67,000 puppies in only six years.” The Pippi Project, a collaborative initiative between Miracles for Satos Rescue (MFSR) and Kobe Henro Inc., has just wrapped up another clinic, part of an ambitious five-year plan that is making a significant impact on the stray animal overpopulation crisis in Puerto Rico.

In just under two years, the Pippi Project has successfully sterilized and vaccinated several hundred stray dogs and cats in Vega Alta, demonstrating both efficiency and measurable impact in the community. By preventing these births, the Project’s efforts already translate into the potential prevention of more than one million stray animals over time.

Through TNVR clinics (trap, neuter, vaccinate, release), the non-profit organization collaborates with a team of talented and compassionate medical personnel, dedicated independent feeders who, through these clinics, employ a proven and humane strategy to reduce reproduction rates and stabilize stray populations.

“The only way to humanely decrease the perpetual stray population is to decrease the reproduction rate, and not through euthanasia (currently practiced with 94% of the stray population), but with a plan that is sustainable over time.” said Helaine K. Block, Executive Director. “Our team is deeply committed to making a great difference and, during the past two years, we have proven that we can.”

For more information about the Pippi Project or to support its mission, please contact:

Media Contact:

Helaine K. Block

info@kobehenro.org

978.460.1217

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