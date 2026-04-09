Royal Media and Cargo Facts Launch Cyber Aviation Global Forum to Address Aircraft Cyber Risk and Regulatory Mandates

The aviation industry is entering a new phase where cybersecurity is no longer confined to IT systems — it is now an operational and regulatory imperative tied directly to aircraft,” — JJ Hornblass, CEO, Royal Media

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, April 9, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Royal Media and Cargo Facts , in partnership with Cyviation, today announced the launch of the Cyber Aviation Global Forum , a new executive-level virtual event focused on one of the aviation industry’s most urgent and complex challenges: managing cyber risk across aircraft systems and operations.The Forum will take place on Tuesday, June 23, 2026, bringing together aviation leaders, cybersecurity experts, regulators and technology providers for a high-impact, virtual program designed to move the industry from awareness to execution.As regulatory mandates expand to require airlines to assess cyber risk across all corporate assets — including within the aircraft — the industry faces a critical gap between cybersecurity teams and aircraft maintenance and operations. The Cyber Aviation Global Forum is designed to close that gap through practical, cross-functional dialogue and real-world implementation strategies.“The aviation industry is entering a new phase where cybersecurity is no longer confined to IT systems — it is now an operational and regulatory imperative tied directly to aircraft,” said JJ Hornblass, CEO, Royal Media. “This Forum is built to help industry leaders align across disciplines and take action.”Content is focused on three critical pillars:Operational IntegrationSessions will explore how airlines can align CISOs, maintenance teams and operational leadership to manage cyber risk without disrupting aircraft operations.Regulatory ComplianceWith frameworks such as FAA guidance and EASA Part-IS coming into effect, the Forum will provide clarity on implementation, responsibility and audit readiness.Service Models & TechnologyIndustry leaders will examine how airlines are evaluating and deploying integrated cybersecurity solutions across fleets, including evolving subscription and platform-based models.To register for this free event, or inquire about sponsorship or speaking opportunities, visit https://cyberaviationforum.com/ About Cargo Facts:Cargo Facts has been the newsletter of record of the air cargo and freighter aircraft industries for more than 40 years. Cargo Facts, published by Royal Media, provides its readers with timely, actionable news and industry intelligence. The deep value in Cargo Facts centers on its detailed coverage of the market and exploration of every nuance of air cargo and freighter aircraft.Cargo Facts produces the following leading industry events: Cargo Facts EMEA, Cargo Facts Asia, Cargo Facts LATAM, Cargo Facts Symposium, and the newest event, Cargo Facts Routes & Airports Conference.About Royal Media:Royal Media, established in 1995, is a leading business information and media company serving professionals in specialized industries.Our diverse mix of brands have in common a single mission: to provide insights to businesses. We achieve this through our news websites, conferences, data, and e-newsletters. We offer a range of services including custom content development, research, and consulting.Hundreds of thousands of industry professionals rely on Royal Media for its insightful editorial coverage and analysis. Royal Media’s portfolio includes internationally recognized brands, and the company has won several awards for its work.

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