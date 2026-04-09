American Place Casino Earns USA Today Top Workplaces Award For Second Consecutive Year

APC Leaders at the Top Workplaces Award Ceremony USA Today Top Workplaces 2025-2026

WAUKEGAN, IL, UNITED STATES, April 9, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- American Place Casino (APC) has been named a USA TODAY Top Workplaces award winner for the second consecutive year. This recognition highlights organizations across the United States with 150+ team members that have built exceptional, people-first cultures. This year, more than 42,000 organizations were invited to participate, with winners selected based on direct team member feedback.The award is based entirely on confidential team member feedback collected by Energage, an independent workplace research firm, measuring engagement, leadership, alignment, and growth against national benchmarks.Since opening in 2023, American Place Casino has rapidly built a culture centered on growth and opportunity. In 2025 alone, the organization recorded 47 internal promotions, with 45% awarded to women and 70% to minorities. Women also held 35% of executive leadership roles (6 of 17 positions), reflecting meaningful progress in an industry where leadership diversity remains a challenge.Team members most frequently describe APC’s culture as growth-oriented, inclusive, and team-driven. Survey results highlighted innovation, efficient use of time, and clear direction as key strengths, with team members citing strong leadership support and a workplace that encourages new ideas and continuous improvement.“I joined before the casino even opened and watched it grow from the ground up,” said Cedric, a Security Officer at American Place Casino. “During a difficult time in my life, this job changed everything. The support from leadership helped shape who I am today.”APC continues to invest in both professional development and team engagement through leadership programming, skills-based learning opportunities, and company-wide initiatives designed to strengthen connection and communication across departments. Team member recognition remains a priority, with 88 team members nominated for the Golden Paddle Award in 2025 and 27 honored as monthly winners.Beyond the workplace, community impact is a core part of APC’s culture. Through Volunteer Time Off, team members contributed 469.5 hours to local organizations in 2025. The company also invested in workforce development through nearly $16,000 in tuition reimbursement, reinforcing its commitment to long-term career growth.Achieving this recognition just three years after opening underscores American Place Casino’s rapid success in building a high-performing, people-first culture from day one.As APC continues to grow, it remains focused on listening to team members, investing in their development, and setting a new standard for workplace culture in the gaming and hospitality industry.###About American Place CasinoAmerican Place Casino is Chicagoland’s premier gaming and entertainment destination, located in Waukegan, Illinois. Since opening in February 2023, the property has become a regional landmark with more than 900 slot machines, dozens of table games including the newly opened Harbor Poker Room, a high-energy sportsbook, three full-service restaurants, a vibrant center bar, and a year-round calendar of entertainment and events. Proudly recognized as a 2024, 2025, and 2026 Top Workplace and Culture Excellence honoree, this achievement reflects the casino's belief that when you bet on people, everyone wins. Don’t miss out on the action—head over to americanplace.com now to learn more and get a taste of the thrill awaiting at American Place Casino!American Place Casino4011 Fountain Square PlaceWaukegan, Illinois 60085(773) 477-9515americanplace.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.