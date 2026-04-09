Philadelphia Acupuncturist Launches Reiki-Infused Bohemian Fashion Brand Bougie Hippie

Bougie Hippie Founder, Mena Rajan and her daughter wearing matching Flutter print Bougie Bell Bottoms from the Bougie Hippie Mini & Me collection. Available in women's and girls' sizing at BougieHippie.com.

Bougie Hippie brings Reiki-infused luxury bohemian apparel to women and girls, with a Mini & Me collection launching ahead of Mother's Day.

Bougie Hippie is inspired by the freedom, beauty, and uniqueness in us all. Our goal is for humanity to feel love, authenticity, and connection.” — Mena Rajan, Founder & CEO, Bougie Hippie LLC

PHILADELPHIA, PA, UNITED STATES, April 9, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Dr. Mena Rajan, a practicing Doctor of Acupuncture and Chinese Medicine based in the Philadelphia suburbs, launched Bougie Hippie LLC on November 11, 2024. The luxury bohemian apparel brand offers Reiki energy-infused clothing for women and girls, manufactured in the United States from Brazilian fabric.Since its launch, Bougie Hippie has participated in major music festivals, a charity fashion show, and expanded its product line to include a mothers and daughters collection ahead of Mother's Day.Brand Philosophy and Product LineBougie Hippie describes its mission as creating fashion-forward designs that encourage self-exploration and personal expression. The brand's approach draws on Dr. Rajan's background as a healing practitioner, with each garment Reiki energy-infused prior to reaching the customer."Bougie Hippie is inspired by the freedom, beauty, and uniqueness in us all," says Dr. Rajan, founder and CEO. "Our goal is for humanity to feel love, authenticity, and connection."The brand's flagship product, the Bougie Bell Bottom, is a high-waisted flare knit pant available in four prints: Shaman, Blue Lotus, Shed, and Flutter. The women's style is priced at $268. The full line includes bell bottoms, vests, kaftans, and T-shirts.Festival AppearancesBougie Hippie operated vendor booths at CMA Fest and EDC Orlando. At CMA Fest, fashion influencers Jordan Underwood and Halle Woodward each purchased pairs of Bougie Bell Bottoms . Country music artist Karen Waldrup left the festival wearing the Blue Lotus Bell Bottoms and the Festival Fringe Vest.Charity Runway ParticipationIn May 2025, Bougie Hippie participated in Fashion for the Cure, a charity fashion show held at Penn Oaks Golf Club in West Chester, Pennsylvania. The event raised money for cancer research.Bougie Hippie recently introduced a Mini & Me collection offering matching bell bottoms and coordinating pieces in both women's and girls' sizing."I wanted to create something fun and unique for moms and their little ones," says Dr. Rajan. "There is something really special about a mother and daughter expressing themselves together in a fun and playful way."The collection is available at www.BougieHippie.com ahead of Mother's Day.Campaign PhotographyThe brand's campaign imagery was photographed on location in Laguna Beach, California by photographer Gabe Sullivan.Wholesale ExpansionBougie Hippie is currently expanding its wholesale presence with boutique partnerships in development. For wholesale inquiries or to shop the collection, visit www.BougieHippie.com or follow @Bougie_Hippie on Instagram.

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