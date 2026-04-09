Dr. Ann Monis Named Honoree for South Florida Business & Wealth Prestigious Women Awards 2026

Dr. Ann Monis, MBA, PsyD

FORT LAUDERDALE, FL, UNITED STATES, April 9, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Dr. Ann Monis, a local leader in behavioral health, business strategy, and human performance, has been selected as an Honoree for the South Florida Business & Wealth (SFBW) Prestigious Women Awards 2026. This distinguished recognition celebrates South Florida’s most influential, inspiring, and accomplished female leaders whose innovation and success continue to drive the regional economy.

The annual awards program will take place on Wednesday, April 29, at 11:30 a.m. at The Venue Fort Lauderdale, featuring a networking reception and sit-down luncheon. Honorees will also be recognized across the South Florida Business & Wealth media portfolio. The event’s presenting sponsor is Nacklaus Children’s Health System.

Dr. Ann is a Harvard-trained CEO, MBA, and Board-Certified Psychologist with experience spanning clinical, health, and forensic psychology. Being certified in peptides, regenerative, and anti-aging medicine, Dr. Ann is a strategist, profiler, and trusted advisor in South Florida. With more than two decades of experience advising individuals, families, and organizations, Dr. Ann has built a reputation for delivering transformative outcomes by integrating business strategy, psychological insight, and advanced health optimization.

As the founder and leader of one of Florida’s largest privately owned mental health companies, Dr. Ann has redefined modern behavioral healthcare by combining clinical excellence with compassionate, patient-centered care. Her leadership has positively impacted patients and families in the community, setting a new standard for care delivery in the industry.

In addition to her corporate achievements, Dr. Ann is the founder of the Florida Mental Health Coalition (FMHC), an initiative dedicated to “Building Communities and Healthy Hearts.” Under her direction, the organization has expanded critical services to underserved populations, including elderly individuals facing isolation, first responders in need of support, families experiencing food insecurity, and at-risk youth seeking mentorship.

Expanding her impact even further, Dr. Ann launched Medical Anti-Aging, a forward-thinking venture focused on regenerative medicine, peptide therapy, and hormone optimization. This work shows her commitment to advancing human longevity, vitality, and peak performance.

Dr. Ann’s selection as an honoree underscores her multifaceted contributions as a strategist, doctor, entrepreneur, and community advocate. Her work continues to shape the future of mental health, business leadership, and human optimization.

To learn more about Dr. Ann Monis, visit www.drann.com.

For more information about the South Florida Business & Wealth Prestigious Women Awards 2026, visit www.sfbwmag.com.

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