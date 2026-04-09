MEXCOR INTERNATIONAL ANNOUNCES EXCLUSIVE U.S. IMPORT PARTNERSHIP WITH CASA LUMBRE

Casa Lumbre / Mexcor Portfolio

HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, April 9, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Mexcor International, a Houston-based importer and distributor of premium global spirits, announces an exclusive U.S. import partnership with Casa Lumbre, the award-winning Mexican spirits company known for innovative products rooted in Mexico’s cultural and agricultural heritage.Under this agreement, Mexcor will import and distribute four of Casa Lumbre’s flagship brands nationwide: Abasolo El Whisky de México, Nixta Licor de Elote, Las Californias Gin, and Nocheluna Sotol.“This partnership marks a major milestone for Mexcor,” said Eduardo Morales, CEO of Mexcor International. “Casa Lumbre has built an extraordinary portfolio grounded in tradition while redefining modern Mexican spirits. We’re proud to bring these distinctive brands to shelves and back bars across the U.S.”Each brand reflects a unique expression of Mexico’s spirit-making heritage:Abasolo El Whisky de México — The world’s first ancestral corn whisky made from heirloom cacahuazintle corn using nixtamalization. A rich, distinctly Mexican take on whisky.Nixta Licor de Elote — A first-of-its-kind corn liqueur, silky and subtly sweet, celebrating Mexico’s deep connection to corn with versatility for cocktails and sipping.Las Californias Gin — Two artisanal gins inspired by Alta and Baja California. NATIVO features native botanicals, while CÍTRICO reflects cross-cultural influences—together forming a borderless gin identity.Nocheluna Sotol — A premium sotol from the Chihuahuan Desert, crafted with master vinatero Don “Lalo” Arrieta, highlighting sustainability and tradition in an emerging category.“Mexcor is the ideal partner to expand Casa Lumbre’s presence in the U.S.,” said Moises Guindi, Co-Founder and CEO of Casa Lumbre. “Their expertise and national reach make them the perfect platform to introduce more consumers to the diversity and craftsmanship behind our brands.”All four brands will be available through Mexcor International’s national distribution network. For trade and media inquiries, please contact Mexcor International.About Mexcor InternationalFounded in 1989, Mexcor International is a Houston-based importer and distributor of premium spirits. With distribution centers across key U.S. markets, the family-owned company serves all 50 states, focusing on innovation, service, and long-term brand building.About Casa LumbreCasa Lumbre is a Mexico-based global spirits innovator producing award-winning brands including Abasolo, Nixta, Las Californias, and Nocheluna among many others. The company blends heritage, innovation, and sustainability to shape the future of Mexican spirits worldwide.Press Contacts:Casa Lumbre SpiritsCamille AustinGlobal Head of Advocacy & Communicationscamille@casalumbre.com

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