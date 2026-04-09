Final Call: Community Invited to Honor Korean War Veterans with Free Vintage Aircraft Flights April 25

With two weeks to go, the community is invited to the Fly With Korean War Veterans event on April 25, featuring free vintage aircraft flights for attendees.

Our mission is to honor those who served and create meaningful ways for the community to connect with their stories. We want to make sure our veterans feel recognized, appreciated, and celebrated.” — Rick Mantei

CAMDEN, SC, UNITED STATES, April 9, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- With just two weeks to go, the community is invited to attend the Fly With Korean War Veterans event on Saturday, April 25, 2026, from 8:00 AM – 4:00 PM at Kershaw County Airport (2203 Airline Drive, Camden, SC).Hosted by The Rick Mantei Charitable Fund, the event is a special tribute dedicated to honoring the courage and sacrifice of Korean War veterans.Organizers are actively seeking Korean War veterans to attend and be recognized during this meaningful day.As part of the experience, veterans and attendees will have the opportunity to take a free flight in a vintage aircraft, offering a rare chance to step into history while celebrating those who served.Often referred to as “The Forgotten War,” the Korean War impacted thousands of American service members. This event aims to ensure their service is remembered, recognized, and honored by bringing together veterans, families, and the community.“Our mission is to honor those who served and create meaningful ways for the community to connect with their stories,” said Rick Mantei, founder of The Rick Mantei Charitable Fund . “This event is about making sure Korean War veterans feel recognized, appreciated, and celebrated.”The event is free and open to the public, and all are encouraged to attend, show support, and take part in this one-of-a-kind experience.Flights are limited and available on a first-come, first-served basis. Advance registration is strongly encouraged.Community members — especially Korean War veterans and their families — are encouraged to secure their spot as soon as possible.To learn more or reserve a free flight, visit https://manteicharitablefund.com/book-a-flight/

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