The National Black Church Initiative Launches the African American Parkinson's Patients Advocacy Organization (AAPPAO)

Rev Anthony Evans, President National Black Church Initiative AAPPAO

NBCI built a strong educational and research model with its partner organizations. We are seeking a broader approach involving the Parkinson Foundation, patient groups and researchers to find a cure.” — Rev. Anthony Evans, President of the National Black Church Initiative

WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, April 9, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The National Black Church Initiative (NBCI) is a coalition of 150,000 African American and Latino faith communities, comprising 27.7 million members, along with the National Clinical Trial Strategic Plan (NCTSP). The American Clinical Health (Disparities Commission (ACHDC), Enroll online Magazine, and NBCI churches launch the African American Parkinson's Patients Advocacy Organization (AAPPAO) to educate, provide critical information on care, and offer opportunities to enroll in clinical trials and participate in patient advocacy. These efforts come considering the release of the final report by NBCI to the Michael Fox Foundation and the death of our beloved brother in the Gospel, the Rev. Jesse L. Jackson. Here is a link to the report and the NBCI Parkinson Social Media Campaign . Parkinson's Disease is a major concern for African Americans, as cited in the NBCI National Black Health Agenda , which was sent to the US Congress.Dr. Joseph Webster and NBCI President Rev. Anthony Evans express the same sentiments about the start of AAPPAO: “We are actively seeking partnerships and support. NBCI has built a strong educational and research model with its partner organizations. We are seeking a broader, interdisciplinary approach involving the Parkinson Foundation, patient groups, Pharma, and researchers to find a cure. We want to thank both the Parkinson Foundation and Michael J. Fox Foundation for their support, but we need more resources to help build AAPPAO into a strong clinical organization.”The report outlines the deep neglect of services to the African American community. NBCI did a good job of creating the first of its kind culturally competent literature, a powerful educational methodology, and a group-tested social media campaign on both the facts of Parkinson's disease in the African American community and brain health. Here is the link to the social media campaign, which has reached over 5 million views and 10.2 million African Americans. We are off to a marvelous start.The Mission of the African American Parkinson Patient Advocacy Organization (AAPPAO) is to provide resources, education, and support that enhance the quality of life for all those affected by Parkinson’s disease in the African American community, supporting research on new treatments for symptoms and, hopefully, someday, finding a cure.Our work will include but not limited to:• Ensuring that every patient receives the best care possible.• Advancing our knowledge of Parkinson’s disease.• Searching for ways to improve treatments that change the course of the disease.Contributions from supporters will help the AAPPAO discover and fund people, places, and programs that may well affect change in our understanding of Parkinson’s disease and our hope for its future. The AAPPAO holds the fervent belief that a comprehensive approach is the most effective methodology for treatment and advancement. In this regard, we plan to consider all aspects of Parkinson’s care:• Medical and surgical care from doctors and nurses, to ensure that people with Parkinson’s disease get optimal medical management and understand their options for surgical and alternative therapies.• Physical therapy to help people with the motor symptoms of Parkinson’s disease.• Occupational therapy to help people maintain independence.• Speech therapy to aid communication.• Counseling and therapy for the depressed or anxious.• Art (dance, music, theatre) therapy, exercise, and nutrition programs.• Respite care for caregivers, and more.With this broad vision, we hope to gain deeper insight into how the brain works and how Parkinson’s disease affects it, and to develop an optimal, comprehensive treatment plan.Our cause is urgent–this year, more than 60,000 patients will be diagnosed with Parkinson’s Disease in the United States, joining the one million people living with the disease in the U.S. and four to six million worldwide. AAPPAO's research, educational, and fundraising efforts are focused and results oriented. We seek the highest impact for patients living with the disease today.ABOUT NBCIThe National Black Church Initiative (NBCI) is a coalition of 150,000 African American and Latino churches working to eradicate racial disparities in healthcare, technology, education, housing, and the environment. The mission of NBCI is to provide critical wellness information to all of its members, congregants, churches, and the public. NBCI utilizes faith and sound health science, partnering with major organizations and officials to reduce racial disparities in various areas, as cited above. NBCI's programs are guided by credible statistical analysis, science-based strategies and techniques, and methods that deliver effective solutions to complex economic and social challenges.

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