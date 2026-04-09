COMMUNITY FOUNDATION FOR PALM BEACH AND MARTIN COUNTIES WELCOMES THREE NEW PHILANTHROPIC ADVISORY COUNCIL MEMBERS

Community Foundation Logo Reg. Ryan Ederle Jeremy Wilmes Lawrence "Larry" Miller

Ryan Ederle, Jeremy Wilmes and Larry Miller Bring Deep Expertise in Wealth, Estate, and Succession Planning

WEST PALM BEACH, FL, UNITED STATES, April 9, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Community Foundation for Palm Beach and Martin Counties , a nonprofit organization that leads partnerships with donors, nonprofit organizations, and community members to address the region’s chronic and emerging issues, today announced the appointment of three new members to its Philanthropic Advisory Council (PAC): Ryan Ederle, Jeremy Wilmes, and Lawrence J. “Larry” Miller.The PAC is a collaborative network of trusted professional advisors who provide strategic insight and guidance to help the Community Foundation best serve its donors and the broader community. Members include leaders in wealth management, estate planning, tax strategy, and financial advisory services who share a commitment to advancing impactful philanthropy throughout Palm Beach and Martin Counties.Ryan Ederle serves as a Director in the SCS Financial Private Client Group, where he helps multigenerational families work toward their long-term goals through customized investment strategies that integrate cash flow, tax, and estate planning considerations. Prior to joining SCS, Ryan was a Private Wealth Advisor at UBS and an Equity Analyst on the investment team at Boston Private Wealth. He earned his Bachelor of Science in Business Administration from Bucknell University and is a CERTIFIED FINANCIAL PLANNER™ practitioner. He is also a member of the Palm Beach County Estate Planning Council. Outside of his professional work, Ryan remains active in the community and enjoys playing basketball, running, and spending time with his wife and three young children.Jeremy Wilmes is the Owner/President of Endeavour Wealth Management and Protection. He is a seasoned financial planner specializing in business owners, succession, estate, and complex planning strategies. He holds a bachelor’s degree from the University of Hawaii and an MBA from Syracuse University. Jeremy carries multiple professional designations, including CFP, ChFC, CLU, CASL, and RICP. In addition to his financial planning expertise, Jeremy brings a disciplined, adventure-driven perspective shaped by his experience as a U.S. Coast Guard licensed captain and certified PADI Open Water SCUBA Instructor. He remains actively engaged in his local community through volunteer leadership and service.Lawrence (Larry) J. Miller is a Florida attorney with more than 40 years of experience representing individuals, families, banks, and charitable organizations in probate, trust, and guardianship matters. His practice focuses on complex litigation and estate planning, including multijurisdictional disputes. He frequently serves in court-appointed roles such as guardian ad litem, special master, mediator, and arbitrator. Larry is a Fellow of the American College of Trust and Estate Counsel (ACTEC), the American Bar Foundation, and the Litigation Counsel of America. He is consistently recognized by Best Lawyers in America, including “Lawyer of the Year,” and holds an AV Preeminent rating. He is a past Vice Chair of the Community Foundation, present Chair of Professional Advisors and Trustee of the Boca Raton Regional Hospital Foundation, and member of the board of the Volen Center.About the Philanthropic Advisory Council (PAC)The Community Foundation for Palm Beach and Martin Counties relies on a network of partners across key sectors to address our region’s most pressing needs. One of its most impactful alliances is with the professional advisors who guide clients inspired to make a difference. Through the PAC, the Foundation works with attorneys, accountants, financial planners, trust officers, and other professionals who share a commitment to purposeful philanthropy. Together, they help transform community challenges into opportunities for growth and success—crafting philanthropic strategies that inspire, engage, and amplify charitable impact across Palm Beach and Martin Counties.To learn more about the Community Foundation’s Philanthropic Advisory Council, visit: https://yourcommunityfoundation.org/philanthropic-advisory-council/ About the Community Foundation for Palm Beach and Martin CountiesThe Community Foundation for Palm Beach and Martin Counties is a nonprofit organization that leads philanthropy locally. The Foundation provides charitable expertise and vehicles to increase the investment options on behalf of individuals, family foundations, and corporations. Since 1972, the Foundation has distributed nearly $275 million in grants and scholarships aimed at addressing the area’s opportunity gaps. With its vast network of donors and nonprofit partners, the Foundation supports initiatives that improve youth and education, economic opportunity, thriving communities, and crisis preparation and response. Learn more at yourcommunityfoundation.org.

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