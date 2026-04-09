The Arc of Warren County Radiothon 2026 with WRNJ Will Be Held on April 29, 2026

The Arc of Warren County 36th Radiothon with WRNJ on April 29, 2026 seeks to raise $75,000 to benefit people with intellectual and developmental disabilities at home and in the community.

The Arc of Warren County 36th Radiothon with WRNJ is on April 29, 2026. Tune in to hear the stories, give to make a difference, help your neighbors thrive.

WASHINGTON, NJ, UNITED STATES, April 9, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Arc of Warren County Radiothon with WRNJ is celebrating its 36th anniversary on April 29, 2026. Tune in to hear the stories. Give to make a difference and help make your neighbors thrive.From 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. that day WRNJ will devote eight hours to sharing stories about the impact of The Arc of Warren County’s work from many different perspectives, including families, consumers, community leaders, board members and employees.This historic fundraiser is the longest running Radiothon in the State of New Jersey and one of the longest running fundraisers of this type in the country.Funds raised will help all The Arc of Warren County programs that support individuals with intellectual and developmental disabilities with a special emphasis on Camp Warren and our 17 residential programs throughout the county, as both programs need various upgrades.The 2026 Radiothon will be co-chaired by Jim Travis, of Otterstedt Insurance Agency, and Norman Worth, of WRNJ, for the eighth consecutive year. Both Travis and Worth have advocated for the organization and individuals with intellectual and developmental disabilities for close to four decades. Travis serves on the Board of Directors for The Arc of Warren County. Both Travis and Worth are long-time members of the Hackettstown Rotary Club and serve on the Advisory Board for Atlantic Health’s Hackettstown Medical Center.As in the past, all donors will be publicly thanked (without donation amounts) during Radiothon Day unless they wish to remain anonymous. There are also two sponsorship levels that are available for Radiothon 2026. They are as follows:• The Community Builder Circle of gifts over $500.• Empower Hour where businesses or individuals can sponsor one hour of Radiothon for $1,500 or over.“The Arc of Warren County community is extremely thankful for the continued commitment to Radiothon from our co-chairs and WRNJ Radio, in general,” says John Whitehead, CEO of The Arc of Warren County. “It is Radiothon’s 36-year anniversary and we are still going strong. We are so grateful for all of the ongoing support. This commitment has made such a significant impact in supporting our programs and operations for many years.”Individuals can donate through the following website page: secure.qgiv.com/event/radiothon2026 or through The Arc of Warren County’s main website at arcwarren.org . Phone pledges and donations will also be taken that day by calling (908) 850-1000.There are also opportunities to help the Agency raise funds for this initiative. Those who are interested in supporting Radiothon as a donor or fundraiser are encouraged to contact Annamaria Lalevee at The Arc of Warren County, at (908) 223-0884 or at alalevee@arcwarren.orgThe Arc is a national organization that serves individuals with developmental and intellectual disabilities and their family members since 1950. The Arc of Warren County is one of 700 chapters of The Arc and serves more than 1,100 people annually for the past 72 years. Programs include residential community living arrangements, community-based supports, advocacy services, recreation and summer camp, Special Olympics, training, early intervention and a wide variety of additional social services.

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