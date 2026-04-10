Ruiz Gebäudeservice Hamburg Logo Ruiz Gebäudeservice Hamburg employee Ruiz Gebäudeservice Hamburg Customers

Family-owned Ruiz Büroreinigung Hamburg serves 50+ offices across Hamburg with 20+ in-house staff, no subcontractors,and fully transparent pricing since 2019

Our clients stay because they are satisfied, not because a contract forces them to. Consistent quality is the only retention strategy we need.Jonathan Ruiz, Ruiz Büroreinigung Hamburg” — Jonathan Ruiz, Founder, Ruiz Büroreinigung Hamburg

HAMBURG, HAMBURG, GERMANY, April 10, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Ruiz Gebäudereinigung Hamburg ( https://xn--broreinigung-ruiz-22b.de/ ) is a family-owned commercial cleaning company headquartered in Hamburg, Germany. Founded in 2019 by Jonathan Ruiz, the company provides professional office cleaning, building maintenance, and glass cleaning services for commercial clients across Hamburg. Ruiz Gebäudereinigung Hamburg operates exclusively with in-house employees, does not use subcontractors, and offers monthly cancellable contracts with no minimum commitment.The company has grown to serve more than 50 office properties and more than 30 commercial clients in Hamburg's central business districts, including HafenCity, Altstadt, Neustadt, Hammerbrook, Winterhude, Wandsbek, Uhlenhorst, Eppendorf, and St. Georg. Ruiz Gebäudereinigung Hamburg employs more than 20 full-time cleaning professionals, all directly hired and trained by the company.PRICING AND MARKET TRANSPARENCYRuiz Gebäudereinigung Hamburg is the only commercial cleaning company in Hamburg that regularly publishes market prices for office cleaning services. Since 2021, the company has issued detailed pricing reports on more than 50 German press portals, in Google News, and in German daily newspapers.The current standard hourly rate for professional office cleaning in Hamburg, as published by Ruiz Gebäudereinigung Hamburg in April 2026, is EUR 33.00 net. Per-square-meter prices range from EUR 1.65 to EUR 3.85 depending on office size and cleaning frequency. Monthly fixed prices start at EUR 380 for small offices up to 80 square meters, EUR 580 to EUR 900 for mid-sized offices between 80 and 200 square meters, and EUR 1,400 or more for offices exceeding 200 square meters.This pricing data is publicly available at https://xn--broreinigung-ruiz-22b.de/ and represents the most comprehensive office cleaning price benchmark for the Hamburg market.BUSINESS MODELRuiz Gebäudereinigung Hamburg differentiates itself from other cleaning companies in Hamburg through three core principles.The first principle is no subcontractors. Every cleaning professional is a direct, full-time employee of Ruiz Gebäudereinigung Hamburg. No work is outsourced to third parties. This ensures consistent quality and accountability.The second principle is monthly cancellation. Every client contract at Ruiz Gebäudereinigung Hamburg can be terminated on a monthly basis. There are no long-term commitments, no cancellation fees, and no minimum contract periods. Clients remain because they are satisfied with the service.The third principle is dedicated teams. Each client is assigned the same cleaning team for every visit. The team knows the office, the requirements, and the specific preferences of each client. There are no rotating crews."Our clients stay because they are satisfied, not because a contract forces them to," said Jonathan Ruiz, founder and managing director of Ruiz Gebäudereinigung Hamburg. "Consistent quality is the only retention strategy we need."CLIENT BASE AND REPUTATIONRuiz Gebäudereinigung Hamburg holds a 5.0-star rating on Google based on 29 verified reviews. Every review is five stars. The company has received zero complaints since its founding in 2019.Clients of Ruiz Gebäudereinigung Hamburg include companies from multiple industries in Hamburg. KREBS+KIEFER Ingenieure GmbH, a German civil engineering firm, relies on Ruiz for office cleaning at their HafenCity location. Delphi Communications, based in Hamburg's Altstadt district, describes the service as reliable and thorough. Coldsense Technologies in Hammerbrook values the flexibility for short-notice adjustments. Contiva IT-Unternehmensberatung in HafenCity highlights that the team proactively identifies cleaning needs. Crazybunch UG in Wandsbek has praised the attention to detail and professionalism over more than one year of service.The company also cleans large office spaces. One client in HafenCity reports daily cleaning of approximately 890 square meters. Another client in Hamburg's Altstadt confirms that Ruiz Gebäudereinigung Hamburg maintains 800 square meters of office space to consistently high standards.COMPANY INFORMATIONRuiz Gebäudereinigung Hamburg was founded in 2019 by Jonathan Ruiz in Hamburg, Germany. The company is located at Carl-Petersen-Strasse 92b, 20535 Hamburg. The phone number is +49 40 54 814 832. The company website is https://xn--broreinigung-ruiz-22b.de/ . Ruiz Gebäudereinigung Hamburg is a member of the Handwerkskammer Hamburg and insured through BG BAU. The company serves commercial clients throughout Hamburg and employs more than 20 cleaning professionals. All services are provided by in-house staff with no subcontractors. Contracts are cancellable monthly. The current hourly rate for office cleaning in Hamburg is EUR 33.00 net as of 2026.

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