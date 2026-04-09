Tarzana Treatment Centers Expands Access to Opioid Treatment with New Mobile NTP Unit

Tarzana Treatment Centers Mobile NTP TTC Integrated Healthcare Integrated Healthcare Where You Are

Tarzana Treatment Centers launches a mobile NTP to deliver opioid use disorder treatment, counseling, and support services directly to underserved populations.

Removing barriers to treatment by bringing services directly to our patients has created opportunities to help people who might never have come to us otherwise.” — Dr. Taylor A. Docter, MD

TARZANA, CA, UNITED STATES, April 9, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- A mobile NTP (Narcotic Treatment Program) is a fully licensed treatment clinic on wheels that delivers medication for opioid use disorder (MOUD), including methadone, buprenorphine, and naltrexone for opioid use disorder, directly to patients in the community. Tarzana Treatment Centers (TTC) has launched a new mobile NTP in Los Angeles County to expand access to care for individuals who cannot reach traditional clinics.Funded via a grant from the California Department of Healthcare Services (DHCS), the mobile NTP began providing Medications for Addiction Treatment (MAT) services to patients in LA County on September 25, 2025. It provides the same services as a brick-and-mortar clinic, including assessments, medication dispensing, counseling, medical evaluations, and recovery support services. In addition, the mobile NTP provides access and referrals to mental health and primary medical care services needed by any mobile NTP patient.The purpose of a mobile NTP is straightforward: to eliminate obstacles to treatment. Patients who face transportation issues, housing instability, or geographic barriers can access care right where they are.“Removing barriers to treatment by bringing services directly to our patients has created opportunities to help people who might never have come to us otherwise,” said Dr. Taylor A. Docter, MD. Her observation reflects a broader shift in treatment delivery — one where access is no longer dependent on a patient’s ability to travel.The TTC mobile NTP follows a set weekly schedule, visiting designated sites throughout Los Angeles County. Current locations include Tiny Home Villages operated by Hope the Mission in North Hollywood and Reseda. Additional service sites are planned.Each mobile NTP visit provides comprehensive clinical services through a multidisciplinary team that includes nurses, counselors, peer support specialists, and a medical doctor. This setup ensures that the mobile NTP operates as a complete treatment environment.“Working on the mobile NTP has been one of the most rewarding parts of my role,” said Mary Linn, a peer support specialist. “You’re not just providing services—you’re making real connections and seeing the immediate impact of your work in people’s lives.”A mobile NTP operates under the license and DEA registration of an existing Narcotic Treatment Program. Changes in federal policy in 2021 made it easier to set up a mobile NTP without needing separate registration, speeding up adoption across the United States.The TTC mobile NTP is housed in a remanufactured Class A RV designed for clinical care. It features a secure dosing room, a separate patient entrance, exam space, counseling areas, and a restroom, allowing the mobile NTP to comply with regulatory standards while preserving patient privacy and dignity.Mobile NTP programs are increasingly seen as vital in fighting the opioid crisis. By delivering treatment straight to underserved populations, a mobile NTP increases engagement, enhances retention, and broadens access to medications like methadone, buprenorphine, and naltrexone.But beyond structure and policy, the impact of a mobile NTP is measured in individual decisions — moments when patients decide to start treatment.“It is an honor and a challenge to work with people as they make one of the most important decisions of their life to address their substance use,” said Kurt Willis, RN.Tarzana Treatment Centers’ mobile NTP demonstrates how treatment can be delivered more effectively by meeting patients where they are. As demand grows, mobile NTP programs are expected to play an increasingly central role. Indeed, they will significantly improve access to opioid use disorder treatment.

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