McKnight’s covers peer-reviewed Pyure study showing 48% fewer respiratory infections in long-term care

Leading long-term care publication, highlights JAMDA study showing Pyure reduced respiratory infections with no operational disruption.

BOYNTON BEACH, FL, UNITED STATES, April 9, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- McKnight's Long-Term Care News , one of the most trusted and widely read publications in the senior care industry, reaching tens of thousands of nursing home administrators, directors of nursing, clinical leaders, and C-suite executives, has recently covered the publication of this landmark peer-reviewed clinical study in JAMDA: The Journal of the American Medical Directors Association.Key findings from the two-year study were:● 48% reduction in respiratory and viral infections● Infection rate cut by half (from 5.16 to 2.68 per 1,000 patient-days)● Statistically significant results (Probability value < .001) indicating less than 0.1% chance that the observed results occurred by chance● No statistical reduction observed in the untreated control group● No changes made to staffing, workflows, or resident routines during the studyThe study summary can be found here: Continuous Hydroxyl Radical Air Disinfection and Infection Outcomes in a Geriatric Long-Term Care Department: A Prospective Cohort StudyThe coverage from McKnight’s Long-Term Care News marks another significant milestone from the independent scientific validation of Pyure's technology, now reaching those who are at the core of the nation's long-term care facilities.“The coverage and publication by McKnight’s is further validation that the results of this independent study and the corresponding health and the financial outcomes are significant to this industry, and this type of innovation is needed in the long-term senior care sector” said Mahyar Khosravi, Chief Executive Officer at Pyure.ABOUT THE RESEARCHThe study was led by Dr. Yochai Levy of Shmuel Harofeh Geriatric Center, Beer Yakov, Israel, and co-authored by Prof. Itamar Grotto, MD, PhD Professor of Epidemiology at Ben-Gurion University of the Negev, former Director of Public Health Services at the Israel Ministry of Health, former Member of the Executive Board of the World Health Organization (WHO), and author of more than 210 scientific publications. The study “Continuous Hydroxyl Radical Air Disinfection and Infection Outcomes in a Geriatric Long-Term Care Department: A Prospective Cohort Study” is published in JAMDA and available at jamda.com.ABOUT THE PYURE COMPANY The Pyure Company (Boynton Beach, FL) develops advanced hydroxyl-based air and surface purification technologies designed to improve indoor environmental quality across healthcare, industrial, and commercial settings. With over 20 years of experience, Pyure holds ISO 13485:2016 and ISO 9001:2015 certification for its U.S. manufacturing facility and FDA Class II clearance for its portable MDU/Rx device. Learn more at pyure.com

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