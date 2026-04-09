Speakman’s Duo Faucet Collection Wins 2025 Good Design Award

Speakman's Duo Collection Receives the 2025 Good Design Award Speakman's Duo Collection stands out for its unique mix-and-match design

Innovative Mix and Match Collection Recognized Among World’s Most Prestigious Designs

To be recognized by the Good Design Awards underscores the strength of our design philosophy and the innovation behind Duo.” — Sharmin Welch, Vice President of Strategic Accounts at Speakman

ST. LOUIS, MO, UNITED STATES, April 9, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Performance-driven plumbing leader Speakman is proud to announce that its Duo Faucet Collection was recently honored with the 2025 Good Design Award, one of the most prestigious and enduring design awards worldwide.

Founded in 1950 by legendary designers Eero Saarinen and Charles and Ray Eames, the Good Design Awards program is among the oldest and most respected design awards in the world, with more than 75 years of recognizing excellence in global design.

The 2025 program drew a record number of entries from more than 55 countries, with winners representing the most influential corporations across the international design industry. Duo was honored in the Bath and Accessories category, placing it among an elite group of fewer than 1,100 designs worldwide deemed worthy of the distinction.

“The Duo Collection reflects Speakman’s belief that great design should deliver both personal expression and long-term performance,” said Sharmin Welch, Vice President of Strategic Accounts at Speakman. “To be recognized by the Good Design Awards underscores the strength of our design philosophy and the innovation behind Duo.”

Speakman’s Duo Faucet Collection stood out for its innovative approach to customization, enabling mixed metal aesthetics through a removable, interchangeable sleeve system. This design allows homeowners and designers to easily refresh a space without a full remodel, offering a flexible response to evolving design trends.

The collection features single lever and widespread lavatory faucets, shower trims, tub spouts and accessories, all engineered from solid, low lead brass with corrosion resistant finishes for lasting durability and performance. Its design ingenuity also was recently recognized with the 2026 ADEX Platinum Award, presented by the Awards for Design Excellence.



Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.