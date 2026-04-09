Wild Legacy Collective Launches Business Strategy Services to Help Entrepreneurs Build Lifestyle-Focused Companies

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, April 9, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Wild Legacy Collective, a business operation strategy firm, today announced the expansion of its service offerings designed to address a critical challenge facing entrepreneurs: the statistic that only one in five business owners report having a business that supports their desired lifestyle. The company provides strategic operational support to help business owners transition from building their lives around their businesses to building businesses around the lives they want to live.

According to founder Katie Cesna, Wild Legacy Collective serves as a comprehensive resource for both corporate teams and small business owners, focusing on optimizing core processes, improving team culture and communication, and turning high-level business goals into actionable plans that drive growth and maintain competitive advantage.

Cesna's firm operates through three distinct service models. Corporate clients can access keynote speaking engagements focused on communication, team culture, sales strategy centered on client journey optimization, and retention strategies. Small business owners and entrepreneurs benefit from group coaching through the Wild Legacy Wealth Society, which includes four live monthly calls providing access to a curated network of professionals including trademark attorneys, PR specialists, CPAs, social media experts, and messaging consultants. For clients requiring intensive support, one-on-one business operation strategy services offer hands-on assistance with implementation and execution of business visions.

"We don't just strategize—we implement," Cesna notes. "Our approach focuses on identifying patterns in data, mindset, and operational challenges, then disrupting those patterns to create more productive alternatives that align with desired outcomes."

What distinguishes Wild Legacy Collective is its emphasis on intentional business development. Cesna and her team helps business owners understand that sustainable change is a process for both themselves and their clients, designing strategies with built-in space for adjustment and understanding. This methodology aims to eliminate friction and confusion while maintaining momentum toward business goals.

The company primarily serves service-based entrepreneurs, though its expertise extends to product-based businesses as well. Services address critical business needs including team culture development, sustainable growth strategies, time management optimization, and communication enhancement.

Looking ahead, Wild Legacy Collective plans to expand the Wild Legacy Wealth Society into a platform for hosting live events designed to create measurable impact for business owners. The long-term vision includes building a network of intentional entrepreneurs who are transforming business ownership through deliberate lifestyle design and becoming a sought-after resource for both corporate and entrepreneurial communities.

About Wild Legacy Collective

Wild Legacy Collective, founded by Katie Cesna, is a business operation strategy firm specializing in helping entrepreneurs and corporate teams optimize processes, improve communication, and build businesses that support desired lifestyles rather than dictate them. Through keynote speaking, group coaching, and personalized strategic support, the company serves business owners committed to intentional growth and sustainable success.

Contact:

Leslie Jespersen, Marsolluna Media

leslie@marsolluna.com

(609) 300-3163

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.