Horizon Europe’s SWIFTT project concludes with Copernicus-based forest management tool to prevent threats to EU forests

The SWIFTT platform supports timely, data-driven decision-making in the field against spruce bark beetle outbreaks, wildfires, and windthrow.

The SWIFTT platform supports timely, data-driven decision-making in the field against spruce bark beetle outbreaks, wildfires, and windthrow.

PARIS, FRANCE, April 15, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- SWIFTT is a forest management platform that combines the rich Copernicus Sentinel satellite data and powerful machine learning models. It helps foresters identify changes in tree health, map dieback in their forests and coordinate sanitary cuts, map windthrow damage, and identify areas at high risk of and damaged by wildfires.Upon joining the SWIFTT Platform, foresters can register each forest parcel under their management and request an analysis for one or multiple threats. Machine learning models regularly analyse multispectral satellite imagery for anomalies that could indicate different risks or damage, such as spruce bark beetle, windthrow, and wildfires. After detection, foresters receive alerts containing the threat type, severity, as well as indicators for threatened tree volume and hectarage that allow them to prioritise where to inspect or intervene first.SWIFTT is built to meet the needs of foresters also in the field through its mapping system and geolocation of threats. SWIFTT's mobile app guides foresters directly to the affected location, making inspection efficient and targeted. There, foresters can collect and upload field information, confirming or updating the status of the alert, which contributes to the refinement of models, making future predictions even more reliable. After confirmation, foresters can efficiently coordinate the clearing of dead wood or sanitary cuts of infected trees, preventing further damage and allowing for the protection and restoration of existing forests.The SWIFTT platform will be commercialized by project partner Timbtrack. ‘SWIFTT is designed for scalability and collaboration, supporting foresters, managers, and authorities in different European countries. SWIFTT allows us to fight back against threats, protect ecosystem diversity, and help maintain resilient forests for future generations’, says Quentin d'Huart, CEO at Timbtrack.Learn more about SWIFTT at: https://swiftt.eu/ The SWIFTT ProjectSWIFTT is a teamwork effort from the consortium composed by AXA Climate (FR), Da Vinci Labs (FR), Equitable Earth (FR), Leibniz University Hannover (DE), Rigas Mezi (LV), Space Research Institute of Ukraine (UA), University of Bari Aldo Moro (IT), and Timbtrack (BE). They were responsible for developing the SWIFTT platform, alongside its web and mobile apps, for the analysis of satellite imagery and the creation and improvement of the AI models, as well as the collection of precise, time-stamped and geo-referenced forest data sets used as input.‘Coordinating the SWIFTT project with such a committed European consortium has been an exceptional undertaking. Together, we have delivered a state-of-the-art platform leveraging Copernicus satellite data and advanced AI to equip forestry professionals with timely, actionable and robust tools. The results achieved reflect the strength of our collaboration, and I am confident this initiative will drive meaningful advancements in forest protection across Europe.’, highlights Ariane Kaploun, Head of Nature-based Solutions at AXA Climate and Horizon Europe SWIFTT’s project coordinator.The consortium was awarded a highly competitive grant in the Horizon Europe funding programme, under the topic 'EGNSS & Copernicus applications fostering the European Green Deal' managed by EUSPA. The partners received a cumulative €2.8M grant from the EUSPA/European Commission between 2022 and 2026.

Horizon Europe’s SWIFTT project concludes with Copernicus-based forest management tool

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