The Association of Related Churches Announces Speaker Lineup for 2026 ARC Conference in Charleston

The Association of Related Churches brings together influential pastors, leaders, and special guests for the upcoming ARC Conference at Seacoast Church.

CHARLESTON, SC, UNITED STATES, April 10, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Association of Related Churches (ARC) has announced its main session speakers and special guests for the 2026 ARC Conference, taking place April 21–22 at Seacoast Church in Charleston, South Carolina. As one of the most anticipated gatherings for church planters and ministry leaders, the conference will feature a diverse lineup of voices committed to equipping and strengthening local churches.

Hosted by Pastors Josh and Lisa Surratt, lead pastors of Seacoast Church and members of the ARC Lead Team, the event will bring together leaders from across the ARC network and beyond. Seacoast Church, a pioneering ARC church, provides a meaningful backdrop for a conference focused on leadership, growth, and the future of the local church.

The speaker lineup includes several founders of The Association of Related Churches, whose leadership has shaped the organization’s mission to plant life-giving churches worldwide. Greg Surratt, founding pastor of Seacoast Church and ARC founder, will be joined by fellow ARC founders Rick Bezet, lead pastor of New Life Church; Chris Hodges, founding pastor of Church of the Highlands and Chancellor of Highlands College; and Dino Rizzo, President and Executive Director of ARC.

In addition to ARC’s founding leaders, the conference will feature influential pastors and communicators from across the country. Joe Champion, lead pastor of Celebration Church and member of the ARC Lead Team, will share alongside Stephen Chandler, lead pastor of Union Church, Herbert and Tiffany Cooper, lead pastors of People’s Church, and Shaun Nepstad, lead pastor of Fellowship Church. Each speaker brings a unique perspective on leadership, church growth, and ministry in today’s cultural landscape.

Special guest Brooke Ligertwood, a globally recognized worship leader and songwriter, will lead worship during the conference, creating an atmosphere for spiritual renewal and connection among attendees.

The ARC Conference continues to serve as a central gathering for pastors, church planters, and leaders seeking encouragement, practical insight, and meaningful relationships. With a focus on equipping leaders to build strong, life-giving churches, the conference reflects the ongoing mission of The Association of Related Churches to support and resource churches around the world.

With limited seats remaining, leaders are encouraged to register soon to be part of this year’s event in Charleston.

About The Association of Related Churches

The Association of Related Churches is a global church-planting network dedicated to launching, connecting, and equipping local churches. Founded in 2000, ARC provides assessment, training, coaching, and resources to pastors and church planters, helping them build life-giving churches in communities across the nation and around the world.

For more information about the ARC Conference, visit https://arcconference.com/.

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