Atlas’ April 2026 Elite 100 list highlights Brian Phifer among the top recruiters shaping marketing and communications talent strategy.

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, April 9, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Brian Phifer Named a Top 12 Recruiter in North America by Atlas, Reflecting Rising Demand for Strategic Marketing & Communications TalentAtlas, a global recruitment intelligence platform, has named Brian Phifer one of the Top 12 Recruiters in North America in its April 2026 Elite 100 ranking. The full list is available here:The Atlas ranking recognizes recruiters who demonstrate consistent excellence, industry expertise, and measurable impact across the hiring landscape.Phifer, Founder of Phifer & Company https://www.phiferandcompany.com ) and MarcomJobList.com, has spent more than two decades advising CEOs, CMOs, CCOs, and brand leaders on executive hiring, organizational design, and talent strategy. His work spans Fortune 500 companies, high‑growth brands, global agencies, and emerging ventures navigating pivotal inflection points.“Being recognized by Atlas is an honor, but more importantly, it reflects the evolving needs of the marketing and communications industry,” said Phifer. “Organizations are looking for leaders who can navigate complexity, drive clarity, and build trust — and the demand for strategic, multidisciplinary talent has never been higher.”Atlas’ ranking evaluates recruiters based on performance data, client outcomes, market influence, and peer recognition. The April 2026 list highlights professionals shaping the future of executive search and talent advisory across North America.Phifer notes that the current hiring environment is defined by rapid shifts in brand expectations, stakeholder communication, and organizational reputation management. “The companies winning right now are the ones investing in leadership that can operate across brand, comms, marketing, and culture,” he said. “My role is to help them identify and attract those leaders quickly and with precision.”In addition to retained search, Phifer provides executive coaching for senior marketing and communications professionals, helping them refine their narrative, elevate their executive presence, and access the hidden job market where top roles are rarely posted publicly.Phifer & Company also operates MarcomJobList.com, a curated platform spotlighting high‑quality roles across marketing, communications, brand, and creative leadership.About Brian PhiferBrian Phifer is a senior communications strategist, executive recruiter, and advisor to CEOs and C‑suite leaders across marketing, communications, and brand. Through Phifer & Company ( https://www.phiferandcompany.com ) and MarcomJobList.com, he partners with organizations worldwide to build high‑performing leadership teams and guide executives through pivotal career transitions.

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