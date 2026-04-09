Looper Insights’ Sports Visibility Tracker Shortlisted for Smarter Sports Award

Looper Insights

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, April 9, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Looper Insights, the leading CTV merchandising analytics platform, today announced that its Sports Visibility Tracker has been shortlisted for a Smarter Sports Award in the “Data and Analytics Technology” category.The Smarter Sports Awards 2026 celebrate innovation across the global sports technology ecosystem, highlighting solutions that are shaping the future of sport in areas including performance, operations, commercial strategy, and data intelligence. This year’s shortlist spans global technology leaders, elite teams and leagues, as well as leading brands and start-ups. Winners will be announced at the Smarter Sports Awards ceremony later this year.Looper Insights’ Sports Visibility Tracker was recognized for its ability to measure how sports events are promoted across the connected TV landscape. The platform analyzes the visibility of game-day promotions across hundreds of CTV devices and digital storefronts worldwide, helping rights holders, broadcasters, and streaming platforms understand how on-screen promotion influences how fans find and engage with live sporting events.“In today’s fragmented streaming environment, winning fan attention starts with visibility on the TV home screen,” said Francesca Pezzoli, VP of Marketing at Looper Insights. “We’re honored that the Smarter Sports Awards recognized the innovation behind our approach and the growing role of data in helping sports organizations understand and optimize that visibility.”Built on Looper Insights’ proprietary MPV™ (Media Placement Value) framework, the Sports Visibility Tracker monitors campaigns before, during, and after major sporting events. It verifies that promotions are compliant, accurate, and timely ahead of each game, then delivers live data throughout game day, complete with highlight reels of wins, misses, and competitor activity. The service provides clients with visual evidence and actionable insights to fix errors in real-time and refine their promotional strategies for upcoming games.As sports media rights continue to shift toward streaming platforms, the ability to track digital promotion and on-screen merchandising has become increasingly critical. With leagues and platforms competing for fan attention across dozens of streaming services and connected TV environments, visibility has become a key driver of audience discovery.Looper Insights’ Tracker provides a new layer of intelligence, helping the industry quantify how content placement across connected TV interfaces contributes to viewership. The Sports Visibility Tracker turns what was once guesswork into a measurable, repeatable process, giving teams and platforms the clarity to act fast, justify spend, and win fan attention.About Looper InsightsLooper Insights is the CTV merchandising analytics platform trusted by the world's leading studios, streamers, broadcasters, and regulators, including Amazon Prime Video, Disney, TNT, NBCU, ITVX, and Ofcom. We track how and where content appears across hundreds of connected TV devices in more than 25 countries, transforming visibility into measurable performance through our proprietary MPV™ (Media Placement Value) framework. From blockbuster launches to live sports, Looper helps marketing, content, and operations teams see what's promoted, prove what works, and act on it, all in real-time. Looper Insights’ award-winning products include the Sports Visibility Tracker, a recipient of the TVBEurope Media & Entertainment: Best in Market Award, and the AI Strategy Planner, named a Top 20 Game-Changing Use of AI by Media Play News. For more information, visit: www.looperinsights.com Looper Insights Media Placement Value (MPV™)The company’s proprietary MPV™ framework has become the industry standard for understanding and valuing visibility across the CTV ecosystem. MPV™ (Media Placement Value), measures how visible a title, service, or event is across the streaming user interface; $MPV™ (Dollar Media Placement Value), assigns a dollar value to each placement, estimating the cost to reach an audience based on its location, size, and platform value; and pMPV™ (Performance Media Placement Value), estimates the impressions generated by that visibility to help teams predict audience exposure and campaign performance. Together, MPV™, $MPV™, and pMPV™ deliver a transparent measure of discoverability, allowing studios, streamers, broadcasters, and rights-holders to forecast return on investment (ROI), benchmark competitive presence, and optimize for the placements that deliver the greatest commercial impact.###Media Contact:Tracy Akselrud, Looper Insights, 1 3107091560, tracy.akselrud@looperinsights.com, https://looperinsights.com/

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