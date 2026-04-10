Motortrade247.com is set to disrupt the UK's £800M used car advertising industry using AI

Founded with the mission of dramatically reducing automotive advertising costs for dealers while empowering buyers with better information,

LONDON, LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, April 10, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- UK Startup Launches AI-Powered Car Marketplace That Could Save Dealers Thousands Per MonthMotorTrade247 uses artificial intelligence to eliminate traditional advertising overheads, offering dealers access to over 550,000 UK car listings at a fraction of the cost of established platforms.MotorTrade247, a new AI-driven used car marketplace, has launched in the UK with a mission to dramatically reduce the cost of automotive advertising for dealers while providing car buyers with intelligent tools to find better deals.The platform aggregates over 550,000 used car listings from dealerships across Britain and applies artificial intelligence to help buyers evaluate each vehicle's value against real market data. Features include AI-generated deal analysis, market price comparisons, and instant vehicle valuations.Challenging the Status QuoTraditional automotive advertising platforms typically charge dealers between £2,000 and £4,000 per month for premium listings. These costs cover extensive sales teams, call centres, and corporate infrastructure."We looked at what dealers were actually paying for and asked: what if AI could do most of this automatically?" said a company spokesperson. "The result is a platform that operates with near-zero overhead — no sales team cold-calling dealers, no expensive office space, no shareholders demanding returns at dealer expense."The platform is currently offering free registration until its official launch on 1st August 2025. After launch, founder rates start at £79 per month plus 50p per listing — potentially saving dealers over 90% compared to traditional advertising costs.AI-Powered Features for Car BuyersDeal Score Rating: Each listing is automatically compared against thousands of similar vehicles to determine whether the price represents good value.AI Expert Analysis: An AI-powered review covering price verdict, potential red flags, known issues, running cost estimates, and negotiation advice.Instant Valuations: Free vehicle valuations based on current market data using just a registration number.Free Pre-Launch RegistrationDealers can register now completely free of charge until the platform's official launch on 1st August 2025.

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