DADYMINDS Publishing Group Announces Global Call for Authors to Join ‘Living Legends’ Portfolio

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Leading Publishing House Offers Exclusive 26% Seasonal Discount and “Author Express” Fast-Track for April Submissions

WILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, April 9, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- DADYMINDS PUBLISHING GROUP, the premier publishing subsidiary of DADYMINDS HOLDINGS LLC, has officially opened its Q2 submission window. Under the theme “Feeding the Mind the Wisdom,” the group is inviting authors, researchers, and thought leaders to transition from writers to global influencers through its prestigious DADYMINDS PUBLISHERS INSIDER department.A Mission to Preserve WisdomDADYMINDS is more than a service provider; it is an architect of legacies. In a world saturated with information, DADYMINDS focuses on high-impact literature that transforms lives. Whether you are an academic with a groundbreaking thesis, a professional with a business blueprint, or a poet with a soul-stirring narrative, our infrastructure is designed to treat your manuscript as a valuable asset and a professional landmark.Unrivalled Value: Transparent Pricing & The April “Legacy” DiscountTo catalyse literary production this quarter, DADYMINDS is offering a 26% discount on all comprehensive publishing packages for manuscripts submitted before April 30th, 2026. We pride ourselves on being the most reliable and cost-effective Hybrid publisher on the market, offering professional-grade services with absolute transparency.Our Standard Professional Rates:Expert Editorial: $3 per page (or $0.0075 per word)Meticulous Proofreading: $1.5 per page (or $0.00375 per word)Precision Formatting: $1 per page (or $0.0025 per word)Comprehensive Cover Design: $65 per book (Includes custom designs for eBook, Paperback, Hardback, and Audiobook covers)Note: For the purpose of calculation, a “page” refers to 400 words in 12pt Times New Roman on an A4 layout.The “Living Legend” Full Package:For authors seeking the ultimate competitive edge, our All-Inclusive Package covers Editing, Proofreading, Formatting, and Cover Design for just $0.015 per word. This consolidated rate provides elite-level quality control at a price point that is unmatched in the global industry.Elite Incentives for Major WorksDADYMINDS is committed to scaling with your vision. For authors producing significant works, we provide additional strategic assets at no extra cost:Projects over 250 pages: Receive a Free Dedicated Book-to-Library and Bookshop Marketing Campaign, ensuring your work is seen by institutional buyers and retail curators.Projects over 350 pages: Receive the Dedicated Marketing Campaign PLUS a Free Author Website for the first year. This includes professional design, premium hosting, and a custom domain—giving you a digital headquarters to grow your personal brand.A Legacy of Excellence: The DADYMINDS PortfolioJoining the DADYMINDS family means standing alongside a diverse array of global voices. Our catalogue is a testament to our ability to handle complex, high-stakes intellectual property across all genres:Academic & Professional Authority: From specialised research volumes like Sports Psychology and Performance in Africa by Cheikh SARR to foundational guides like Accounting For Professionals by Anath Lee Wales, we ensure technical accuracy and institutional prestige.Inspirational & Strategic Leadership: We have shepherded paradigm-shifting narratives to the global stage, including The Long Walk To Destiny by Chimezie B. Ihekuna and Beyond the Fatherhood by Anath Lee Wales, a profound social analysis.The Creative Vanguard: Our commitment to the arts is reflected in award-quality poetry and contemporary fiction, such as the evocative First Creation by Sandra Nadege, The Edge of Forever by John Ndayisaba, and The Love That Led Me Home by Ingabire M. Claire.Beyond the Page: Comprehensive Global DistributionDADYMINDS authors benefit from an expansive distribution infrastructure that ensures their voice reaches every corner of the globe. Our network includes:Global Retail & Distribution: Access to major global retailers, as well as national and regional distributors across multiple continents.Institutional Reach: Presence in specialized Library and Bookshop marketplaces and digital library platforms for both eBook and Paperback formats.Multi-Format Mastery: We provide Audiobook publication at no additional cost to our authors, ensuring your message is accessible to listeners worldwide.The Insider Edge: Premium Marketing ExtrasWe believe a great book deserves a great launch. Every author joining our April cohort receives a high-impact marketing suite designed to generate immediate momentum:90-Day Visibility: A complimentary 3-month social media campaign to build and sustain engagement.Author Branding: A professional author interview and custom-designed social media imagery for your brand.Multimedia Promotion: A high-quality book review and trailer video to capture audience attention.Launch Authority: A dedicated professional press release issued at launch to announce your entry into the literary market.How to Get Started: Submission GuidelinesAuthors ready to take their place among the “Living Legends” should follow these steps:Manuscript Requirements: Ensure your manuscript meets our production standards. Minimum length is 100 pages (approx. 40,000 words) and maximum length is 500 pages (approx. 200,000 words) (based on Word doc, 12pt Times New Roman, A4 layout).Genre Policy: We welcome submissions across all genres and academic disciplines. However, please note that DADYMINDS does not publish Horror or works containing sexualism of any kind.Submit: Send your manuscript, a brief synopsis, and an author bio for editorial review to publishing@dadyminds.org or register via form: https://zfrmz.com/m0JMgpmTievnVQzF1t6g Fast-Track: Mention the “APRIL26” code in your subject line to lock in your discount and receive a complimentary “Publishing Roadmap” consultation—submissions for this seasonal window close on April 30th, 2026.About DADYMINDS HOLDINGS LLCDADYMINDS HOLDINGS LLC is a multi-sector organisation dedicated to human excellence and professional growth. The firm operates as a holistic ecosystem, providing a wide range of specialised professional services, including:Business & Management ConsultingMarketing & Branding SolutionsAcademic Research SupportMental Health CounsellingPersonal & Professional Development CoachingGraphic & Web DesignBook Publishing AssistanceThrough its diverse subsidiaries and imprints, DADYMINDS continues to support the total development of individuals and organisations worldwide, bridging the gap between potential and global impact.Media Contact:(care@dadyminds.org) Communications Manager,DADYMINDS Publishing Group Email: publishing@dadyminds.orgCustom services request: support@dadyminds.orgWhatsApp: +13073234616 (USA)/+250781355361 (Africa)Website: https://www.dadyminds.org ###

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