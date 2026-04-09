Looper Insights Survey: Global Streamers Expected to Gain Power in Sports Media by 2026

Sports Survey Report

New Survey Highlights the Growing Influence of Global Streaming Platforms and AI’s Influence on the Future of Sports Media

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, April 9, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Looper Insights, the leading CTV merchandising analytics platform, today released findings from a new industry survey examining one of the most critical questions facing the media industry: who will control sports streaming in 2026.According to the survey, 41% of respondents believe global entertainment streaming platforms will hold the greatest structural power in sports media by 2026, narrowly ahead of sports leagues and rights holders at 39.4%. Amazon Prime Video was identified as the streamer most likely to hold the strongest position in sports media by 2026, followed by Netflix and ESPN/Disney.The report captures the perspectives of executives working across streaming platforms, broadcasters, leagues, and technology providers. It explores how industry leaders believe power will shift across the sports media landscape as streaming services play a growing role in sports distribution, rights fees escalate, and artificial intelligence reshapes audience discovery.The findings suggest that the next phase of competition in sports media will be defined less by traditional broadcasting power and more by scale, data, and platforms.Artificial intelligence is also expected to reshape the competitive landscape. More than 37% of respondents believe global streaming services with extensive audience data are best positioned to benefit from AI-driven transformation, suggesting that AI will reinforce the advantages of platforms that already operate at massive global scale.“Sports streaming is entering a structural shift,” said Francesca Pezzoli, VP of Marketing at Looper Insights. “The industry is no longer just competing for rights. Discovery, distribution, audience data, and AI-driven personalization are becoming just as important as the games themselves.”Additional insights explored in the report include:- Which companies and platforms are best positioned to dominate sports streaming by 2026- How the balance of power between streamers, leagues, broadcasters, and technology platforms may shift- Whether major sports rights still drive lasting subscriber growth- The evolving role of platforms like YouTube in sports discovery- Which players are most likely to benefit from an AI-driven transformation in sports mediaThe full report provides a deeper analysis of the emerging strategic landscape shaping sports media and its implications for streaming platforms, rights holders, and technology companies. Download the full report , “Who Will Control Sports Streaming in 2026?”:

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