Dr. Daniel Kamau Leads Genghis GSI to Open Institutional-Grade Market Access for Kenyan Investors

GSI and Lion Peak expand access to institutional-grade block trading and cross-market participation

KENYA, KENYA, KENYA, April 10, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Genghis Strategic Investments (GSI), the strategic investment division of Kenya-based brokerage firm Genghis Capital Ltd, has introduced a new initiative aimed at expanding institutional-grade market access for investors in Kenya. The development is supported through a collaboration with Lion Peak Capital Limited, a UK-based brokerage and asset management firm.

The initiative is designed to provide broader access to institutional-grade block trading opportunities, enabling participation in both domestic and international markets. Under the framework, investors may gain exposure to transactions associated with the Nairobi Securities Exchange (NSE) and the London Stock Exchange (LSE), alongside the integration of artificial intelligence-supported quantitative investment strategies.

Leveraging Genghis Capital’s licensed investment banking and brokerage capabilities, GSI has developed a structured and compliance-oriented framework that allows eligible investors to participate in selected primary market allocations and share placements. These types of transactions have traditionally been more commonly associated with institutional investors. The model incorporates pooled access structures, regulated block trading mechanisms, and defined disclosure processes, in alignment with the regulatory requirements of the Capital Markets Authority (CMA) in Kenya.

Through its collaboration with Lion Peak Capital Limited, which is regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) in the United Kingdom, the framework extends its reach to cross-border market participation. This enables Kenyan investors to access selected securities listed on the London Stock Exchange (LSE) and participate in certain institutional-grade block trading transactions linked to international liquidity pools. The framework also includes access to AI-supported quantitative investment strategies offered within a regulated structure, further supporting the democratisation of access.

“This development represents a step forward in advancing financial inclusion within Kenya’s capital markets,” said Dr. Daniel Kamau, Chief Financial Analyst at Genghis Strategic Investments. “For the first time, retail investors may be able to access certain institutional-level opportunities across both NSE and LSE within a structured and compliant environment. By combining local execution capabilities with international technology and liquidity frameworks, the initiative supports the broader democratisation of access in capital markets.”

The framework enables investors to participate in selected NSE primary market allocations and block transactions under defined conditions, while also facilitating access to international market opportunities. From a longer-term perspective, the integration of AI-supported quantitative models is intended to enhance data-driven decision-making processes and improve execution efficiency, although outcomes remain subject to market conditions. This structure contributes to the gradual expansion of financial inclusion and supports wider participation in institutional-grade block trading environments.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.