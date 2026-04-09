Featuring David Arato on The Firm Report Podcast Discussing New Rules for Legal Content and SEO

Featuring David Arato, this Firm Report episode explains how AI is changing legal SEO and how law firms can improve content to rank and attract clients.

Content is no longer just about keywords. It’s about clarity, intent, and making sure your firm shows up in the answers people are actually looking for.” — Zach Hoffman

CORAL SPRINGS, FL, UNITED STATES, April 9, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In a new episode of The Firm Report, titled “Legal Content’s New Rules,” host Zach Hoffman, a leading law firm marketing expert, sits down with David Arato, a legal content strategist, to talk about how recent changes in search and AI are reshaping how law firms create and rank content online.

The conversation focuses on a growing reality: what worked even a year ago may no longer deliver the same results. With AI playing a larger role in how search engines interpret and surface content, firms are being pushed to rethink their approach to visibility.

Arato explains how smaller firms can still compete, and in some cases outperform larger competitors, by focusing on local search intent and creating content that directly answers real client questions. The discussion also highlights common mistakes that can hurt performance or create compliance risks, including content practices that may raise concerns with state bar regulations.

“Content is no longer just about keywords,” Hoffman said. “It’s about clarity, intent, and making sure your firm shows up in the answers people are actually looking for.”

The episode also explores how top-performing firms are adjusting their strategies in real time, using content not just to rank, but to build trust and guide potential clients through the decision-making process.

For personal injury and workers’ compensation law firms, where competition for visibility is high, understanding how content is evolving can directly impact lead generation and long-term growth. The episode “Legal Content’s New Rules | Featuring David Arato” is available now on Spotify and other major podcast platforms.

To learn more about digital marketing strategies for law firms, visit Exults Law Firm Marketing.

About The Firm Report

The Firm Report with Zach Hoffman is your go-to podcast for mastering the business side of law. Each episode delivers powerful insights, actionable strategies, and proven marketing techniques designed to help law firms grow, attract clients, and dominate their niche. From building a strong digital presence to leveraging social media, content marketing, and community partnerships, Zach brings expert advice and real-world examples tailored specifically for legal professionals. Alongside special guests and case studies, the show explores how law firms of every size can strengthen their brand, boost visibility, and achieve sustainable growth. Whether you’re an attorney just starting your practice or a seasoned firm looking to scale, this podcast equips you with the tools, mindset, and strategies needed to stay competitive in today’s digital-first world.



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