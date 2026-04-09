Momentum Recovery Joins Charlotte Hornets for Inaugural Recovery Day in North Carolina

Carson Pitts, Director of Client Experience

Momentum Recovery showcases its innovative treatment model and growing leadership in young adult recovery during a landmark community event at Spectrum Center.

Momentum gave me the structure, support, and community I needed when I didn’t know how to build that on my own. Being able to come back and speak about that experience is a privilege.” — Carson Pitts

CHARLOTTE, NC, UNITED STATES, April 9, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Momentum Recovery, a leading young adult mental health and substance abuse treatment program in North Carolina, proudly announced its sponsorship and participation in the inaugural Recovery Day hosted at Spectrum Center in Charlotte on March 29, 2026. The event brought together clinicians, recovery advocates, community leaders, and individuals in recovery to celebrate resilience, connection, and the power of community-driven healing.Recovery Day 2026 served as a platform to elevate conversations around substance use disorder recovery, mental health awareness , and the importance of accessible, community-centered care. The event featured a lineup of speakers from across the behavioral health field, including Momentum Recovery’s Director of Client Experience and alumnus, Carson Pitts, who shared his personal journey through recovery and the transformative impact of Momentum’s program.“Events like Recovery Day are critical because they show people what recovery actually looks like in real life,” said Pitts. “Momentum gave me the structure, support, and community I needed when I didn’t know how to build that on my own. Being able to come back and speak about that experience is a privilege."Momentum Recovery’s involvement in Recovery Day underscores its continued commitment to advancing young adult recovery outcomes and expanding awareness of specialized treatment approaches. Based in Wilmington, North Carolina, Momentum has become a recognized leader in the region by addressing the unique developmental and clinical needs of young adults navigating early recovery.At the core of Momentum’s success is its four-phase treatment model, a structured yet dynamic approach designed to guide clients from stabilization through sustained independence. Unlike traditional behavioral health treatment models that often rely on short-term interventions, Momentum’s approach emphasizes long-term engagement and community integration. Clients participate in a continuum of care that includes clinical therapy, recovery coaching, alumni programming, and experiential activities such as surfing, fitness, and outdoor adventure, all designed to reinforce connection, purpose, and identity in sobriety.The organization’s sponsorship of Recovery Day aligns with its broader mission to strengthen recovery ecosystems across North Carolina and beyond. By partnering with organizations, treatment providers, and community stakeholders, Momentum continues to play an active role in shaping a more connected and responsive behavioral health landscape.As demand for young adult mental health and substance abuse treatment continues to grow, Momentum Recovery remains focused on delivering clinically sophisticated, developmentally appropriate care that meets individuals where they are and supports where they are going.To learn more about Momentum Recovery and its mental health and substance abuse treatment program in North Carolina, visit https://www.momentumrecovery.com/

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