The Salvation Army Eastern Territory Thanks Regional Red Kettle Partners for a Successful 2025 Christmas Campaign

The Salvation Army Red Shield

Donations increased 4% despite challenging economic conditions

We are thrilled that the bell ringing at our stores helped raise an incredible amount of money to support the efforts of The Salvation Army chapters in our region.” — Ron Ferri, President, Tops Friendly Markets

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, April 13, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Salvation Army USA Eastern Territory is thanking its regional Red Kettle retail partners and generous donors after a successful 2025 Christmas campaign that raised 4% more than the previous year, despite ongoing economic headwinds and affordability challenges.Each holiday season, thousands of volunteers join Salvation Army officers and employees to ring bells beside the organization’s iconic Red Kettles, raising funds that support vital programs throughout the year. As the nation’s largest non-governmental provider of social services, The Salvation Army helps individuals and families facing food insecurity, housing instability, addiction, domestic violence, human trafficking, and other crises.The campaign’s success was made possible in large part by the organization’s retail partners, who allow Red Kettles to be placed outside their stores or on checkout counters. Regional retail partners include ACME Markets, Giant Eagle and Market District, Kings Food Markets, Market Basket, Market 32 and Price Chopper, Shaw’s, Star Market, Stop & Shop, and Tops Friendly Markets “The Salvation Army is committed to meeting human needs wherever, whenever, and however we can,” said Commissioner Ralph Bukiewicz, Territorial Commander for The Salvation Army USA Eastern Territory. “We are deeply grateful to our Red Kettle partners, whose generosity and support help ensure that families across our communities receive the assistance they need.”Funds raised during the campaign will support year-round services across the Eastern Territory, which covers Connecticut, Delaware, Kentucky, Maine, Massachusetts, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Puerto Rico, Rhode Island, Vermont, and the U.S. Virgin Islands.“Giant Eagle has been proud to partner with The Salvation Army’s Red Kettle campaign for more than 35 years, and we are amazed each year at the generous spirit of our customers and Team Members,” said Dan Magrish, Senior Director of Community Giving, Partnerships, and Sustainability at Giant Eagle. “We thank The Salvation Army for all it does to help millions of people overcome poverty, addiction, and economic hardships.”"We are thrilled that the bell ringing at our stores helped raise an incredible amount of money to support the efforts of The Salvation Army chapters in our region," said Ron Ferri, President, Tops Friendly Markets. "We are thankful to our generous customers and associates who made a donation of any kind, and thank the volunteers for donating their time to help raise the necessary funds for The Salvation Army."About The Salvation ArmyThe Salvation Army annually helps more than 28 million people in America overcome poverty, addiction, and economic hardships through a range of social services. By providing food, shelter, eviction prevention assistance, emergency disaster relief, rehabilitation, after-school and summer youth programs, spiritual enrichment, and more, The Salvation Army is doing the most good at its 7,400 centers of operation around the country. In 2025, Forbes ranked The Salvation Army 6th in its list of "America’s Top 100 Charities." And in 2021, The Chronicle of Philanthropy ranked The Salvation Army 2nd on its list of “America’s Favorite Charities.” For more information about supporting The Salvation Army or your local service centers, visit https://easternusa.salvationarmy.org . Follow us on X/Twitter @SalvationArmyUS and #DoingTheMostGood.

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