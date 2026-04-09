ReelGOLF and Carter Plantation Launch '14 for 14' Challenge During Championship Week

A Hole-in-One on Hole #14 wins 14 free rounds of golf!

ReelGOLF’s AI platform powers interactive hole-in-one challenge on Hole #14 at Carter Plantation Golf Club with a free 14-round grand prize

With ReelGOLF, we’re bringing a new level of excitement and innovation to the course that enhances every round. This ‘14 for 14’ initiative is a fun and memorable way to engage players.” — Jackson McCreary, Director of Golf

AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, April 9, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Carter Plantation, in partnership with ReelGOLF, is proud to introduce the “14 for 14” initiative, a signature promotion launching during Championship Week, timed to coincide with golf’s most iconic week, often referred to as Masters Week. The initiative gives golfers the chance to win 14 free rounds of golf for a hole-in-one on Hole #14.Blending competition, technology, media, and entertainment, the “14 for 14” challenge invites players to take their shot at one of golf’s most exciting achievements. Golfers who successfully record a hole-in-one on Hole #14, a standout hole designed by PGA Champion David Toms, using the ReelGOLF system will earn the grand prize, turning every swing into a potential winning moment.Recognized as one of the top golf courses in Louisiana, Carter Plantation provides an ideal setting for this high-energy activation.The initiative anchors a broader lineup of daily on-course competitions at Carter Plantation, including Closest-to-the-Pin challenges and “Ring of Fire,” an interactive game where players can win increasing payouts the closer their shot finishes to the pin.All contests are powered by ReelGOLF’s proprietary platform, where every shot is captured and verified using AI, so players can easily track, share, and celebrate their best moments.This activation also highlights ReelGOLF’s AI-enabled on-course camera system, the first of its kind in the industry. The system leverages patented technology to measure ball distances in real time, creating verified, trackable, and shareable moments for players.ReelGOLF is currently deployed at leading golf destinations and organizations, including The Hay at Pebble Beach, PGA of America’s Frisco campus (The Swing), and Payne’s Valley 19th Hole, further demonstrating its growing footprint across the industry. Several additional high-profile courses are expected to come online in the near future as ReelGOLF continues its expansion.Carter Plantation is the first course in a planned series of ReelGOLF partner courses that will activate similar promotions around each of golf’s major championships, positioning the property at the forefront of a national rollout.ReelGOLF’s innovation is supported by a robust intellectual property portfolio, including over 20 issued patents and more than 20 additional U.S. and international patents pending, reinforcing its leadership in golf technology.“This ‘14 for 14’ initiative is a fun and memorable way to engage players during one of the most exciting weeks in golf,” said Jackson McCreary, Director of Golf at Carter Plantation. “With ReelGOLF, we’re bringing a new level of excitement and innovation to the course that enhances every round.”“We’re excited to partner with Carter Plantation to launch ‘14 for 14’ and debut our AI-enabled system,” said Amy Siegrist, Vice President of Strategy and Corporate Development at ReelGOLF. “From hole-in-one challenges to daily competitions, we’re transforming the golf experience into something more dynamic, competitive, and shareable.”The competitions are open to all players during Championship Week, with every round offering multiple chances to win, because on Hole #14, every shot could mean 14 for 14.For more information or to book a tee time, visit carterplantation.com or contact Jackson McCreary at (225) 294-7555.For more information about ReelGOLF visit reelgolf.com or contact at info@reelgolf.com About ReelGOLFReelGOLF is building the first connected media network in golf, transforming everyday rounds into shareable, data-driven content. Through its on-course camera platform, ReelGOLF captures and delivers fully branded, shot-traced golf highlights to players within minutes via SMS, turning every golfer into a content creator and every course into a distribution channel. Deployed at premier destinations including Pebble Beach’s The Hay, Payne’s Valley, and PGA Frisco, ReelGOLF powers organic social reach, unlocks new sponsorship inventory, and creates measurable engagement between golfers, courses, and brands.About Carter Plantation Golf ClubCarter Plantation Golf Club is a premier public golf destination located between Baton Rouge and New Orleans in Springfield, Louisiana. Anchored by a championship David Toms-designed course, Carter offers a complete experience that blends pristine course conditions with Southern hospitality. The property features a full-service golf operation, event and wedding venues, on-site villas, and Carter Bar and Grill, making it a preferred destination for both everyday play and special occasions. Carter Plantation continues to invest in innovative technology and elevated guest experiences, reinforcing its position as one of Louisiana’s top golf destinations.

14 on 14: Hole in One Challenge at Carter Plantation

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