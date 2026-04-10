Capital Q® Ventures invests in Certus Core Alongside Tampa Bay Ventures to Advance Florida's Defense Tech Ecosystem

ORLANDO, FL, UNITED STATES, April 10, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Capital Q ® Ventures is pleased to announce a strategic co-investment, alongside Tampa Bay Ventures, into Certus Core. This partnership focuses on fueling the next generation of Florida-based innovation, specifically within the defense technology and agentic AI sectors.Certus Core addresses a growing challenge in modern defense operations: the gap between data collection and decision-making continues to widen as sensors and autonomous systems generate more information than teams can effectively use.Certus Core’s flagship platform, the Information Bridging and Integration System (IBIS™), brings data from disparate systems into a single, unified environment that analysts and operators can query directly. Designed for distributed, disconnected, and resource-constrained environments at the edge, IBIS™ enables teams to turn siloed data into clear, actionable decisions more quickly, without replacing existing tools or requiring specialized training."This investment reflects the high caliber of innovation currently emerging from the Florida tech corridor," said Trip McCaffrey, Executive Director of Venture Capital at Capital QVentures. "By partnering with Tampa Bay Ventures to support Certus Core, we are investing in a superior AI capability and the continued growth of our local ecosystem."Certus Core is supporting operational missions across U.S. defense and national security, including work with the U.S. Navy, U.S. Air Force, U.S. Special Operations Command (USSOCOM), and NASA. The company is led by a team of industry veterans with deep experience across defense, intelligence, and data systems, including former leaders from the U.S. Space Force, USSOCOM, and the CIA.As the global digital battlefield market continues to expand, this co-investment positions Certus Core to scale its operations and meet the increasing demand for autonomy and agentic AI in mission-critical environments.About Capital QVentures Inc.Capital QVentures Inc. is a Florida-based firm rethinking alternative investments through its Full-Stack and Tri-Party Venture Funds. Founded in 2017, the firm provides flexible financing and deep operational support via the Capital QVelocity platform. By aligning capital with expertise, Capital QVentures builds and scales emerging companies to deliver long-term, risk-adjusted performance.About Certus CoreCertus Core builds AI software for complex, data-driven operations in defense and national security. Its flagship platform, the Information Bridging and Integration System (IBIS™), brings together fragmented data from multiple systems into a single, unified environment that teams can query directly.Designed for distributed, disconnected, and resource-constrained environments at the edge, IBIS™ works with existing infrastructure rather than replacing it, enabling faster and more reliable decision-making where it matters most.

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