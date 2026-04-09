Dr. Dayan Goodenowe Announces the Opening of The Dr. Goodenowe Community Health Research Centre in Moose Jaw SK

MOOSE JAW, SASKATOON, CANADA, April 9, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Dr. Dayan Goodenowe, founder of Dr. Goodenowe Perpetual Health, announces the Opening of The Dr. Goodenowe Community Health Research Centre in Moose Jaw SK and the launch of the next phase of his long-term community research initiative called the Moose Jaw Vitality Project (MVP). The MVP explores how community-based health programs can improve overall wellbeing — looking at things like disease risk, physical function, and quality of life. It focuses on health education, community engagement, and empowering individuals to take an active role in their own health.

Participation is free for Moose Jaw residents, who can join ongoing self-directed health programs offered by Dr. Goodenowe Perpetual Health.

Dr. Goodenowe’s community autism program was launched in July 2024 and has grown into the NeuroSupport program which is currently helping over 200 families with autism in Moose Jaw and the US. To learn more and see the heartwarming stories of children and adults with autism and other neurodevelopmental disorders go here.

In January 2026, Dr. Goodenowe announced the Senior Engage program for Moose Jaw seniors where he provides complimentary home pickup and return transportation to the Restorative Health Centre at 1350 Lakeview Road, a free hot meal, and access to social and recreational activities in a structured daytime setting. To learn more and see the heartwarming stories of seniors getting active and meeting new friends go here.

With the opening of the new Dr. Goodenowe Community Health Research Centre at 1400 Lakeview Drive, the Moose Jaw Vitality Project has expanded its operations to include three facilities in Moose Jaw. Residents can get more information and sign up for programs at the Dr. Goodenowe Community Health location at the Town and Country Mall. The Dr. Goodenowe Community Health Dr. Goodenowe Restorative Health Centre at 1350 Lakeview provides free community health education, support, and services to the residents of Moose Jaw to assist each person in their personal restorative health journey.

The new Dr. Goodenowe Community Health Research Centre at 1400 Lakeview Drive in Moose Jaw SK takes community research to a whole new level. The new centre provides advanced health assessment data that enable participants to monitor their health. Health assessments are strictly informational in nature. No medical treatments or diagnoses are provided, however, participants are encouraged to share health data with their medical providers to assist in optimizing their healthcare requirements. Assessments will include advanced 3T brain MRI (BioMetrix NeuroMRI) and EEG (NeuroCatch), advanced blood chemistry (BioMetrix BioScan), ECG and ultrasound cardiac health and function, hearing, vision, strength, balance, cognition, and functional quality of life assessments.

Dr. Goodenowe will present the construction completion schedule of the Community Health Research Centre at 1400 Lakeview and enrollment schedule for key initiatives on April 9 at 6PM at his Restorative Health Centre at 1350 Lakeview Road. He will also present a lecture and hold an open discussion on the critical need for integrated community health programming. The event is open to the public, however, on-site registration is required.

“Collecting essential health information should not require multiple visits to a doctor, multiple referrals to various specialists, and multiple visits to multiple different locations for labs or assessments. This type of disconnected data collection reduces the efficiency of providing healthcare to each citizen. The first step in providing efficient and scalable community health is a simplified system where a person can come to a single location and in a single day or less, get all or virtually all essential health assessments completed, and then have such information organized into a format that can be used by both the participant and their healthcare provider to optimize health outcomes.”, said Dr. Goodenowe. “Furthermore, we cannot accurately evaluate, modify, or improve health policies if we cannot accurately track key health parameters.”

To learn more about Dr. Goodenowe’s Community Programs in Moose Jaw, go here: https://communityhealth.drgoodenowe.com

About Dr. Goodenowe

Dr. Goodenowe is a PhD neuroscientist, synthetic organic chemist, biochemist, inventor, industrialist, entrepreneur, philanthropist, and healthcare innovator. He has built an integrated portfolio of research, technology, manufacturing, consumer product, and service companies. In addition, Dr. Goodenowe provides extensive education and training to health practitioners on the biochemical mechanisms of health and disease and restorative health protocols and technologies. More information is available at www.drgoodenowe.com.

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