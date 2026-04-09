Greene Tweed Expands Partnership with Seal Dynamics to Strengthen Aerospace OEM Support in Asia and Brazil

Strategic collaboration enhances global access to high-performance aerospace solutions

LANSDALE, PA, UNITED STATES, April 9, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Greene Tweed , a global leader in high-performance materials and engineered components, has named Seal Dynamics the exclusive sales and distribution partner for its aerospace original equipment manufacturer (OEM) products in Asia and Brazil, effective April 1, 2026. The strategic collaboration builds on a long-standing relationship and provides new opportunities for aerospace OEMs in these regions to access Greene Tweed’s innovative solutions and technical expertise, ensuring they remain competitive in these rapidly growing markets.Seal Dynamics, a subsidiary of HEICO (NYSE: HEI) (NYSE: HEI.A) and the world's largest technical sales distributor of aerospace components, brings decades of expertise to this partnership. Their strong local presence in Asia and Brazil will connect aerospace OEMs with Greene Tweed’s high-performance solutions , including advanced sealing systems and XycompDLF™ thermoplastic composites, that address their specific challenges."Seal Dynamics has been a trusted Greene Tweed partner for years, successfully serving our commercial and military aftermarket customers, so extending our work together is a natural next step," said Joe Bidwell, Greene Tweed Director of Aerospace and Defense. "Growth and innovation are taking place across the region, with considerable development and collaborative opportunities in Korea, Japan, China, Singapore, Australia, Taiwan, and Thailand, for which Greene Tweed and Seal Dynamics are well positioned to deliver innovative, market-leading solutions.”Rick Tonney, Seal Dynamics SVP Sales, Marketing and Business Development added, “Our technical sales strategy combined with our proven track record of creating unique market growth with Greene Tweed, positions us well to advance our strategic success. For years, Seal Dynamics has invested in the Asian and Brazilian regions to support the existing customer base and capture new market opportunities. By pairing our local sales teams and customer relationships with Greene Tweed’s engineering strength, we will provide our OEM customers with products and services that enhance performance and drive value.”Under this expanded partnership, Greene Tweed and Seal Dynamics will continue to serve customers across North America and Europe. With Asia and Brazil emerging as key growth regions within aerospace, this collaboration with Seal Dynamics will also provide OEMs in these markets with the innovative solutions and assurance needed to capitalize on new opportunities where failure is not an option.Aerospace OEMs in Asia and Brazil looking to use Greene Tweed’s high-performance products are encouraged to contact their Seal Dynamics sales teams with inquiries directly or utilize our support teams by contacting us at SDCustomerService@SealDynamics.com.About Greene TweedGreene Tweed is a leading global manufacturer of high-performance thermoplastics, composites, seals, and engineered components that outperform and outlast in the world’s harshest environments. For 160 years, we have served clients in semiconductor, oil and gas, aerospace, defense, chemical and pharmaceutical processing, and other industries where failure is not an option. Greene Tweed products are sold and distributed worldwide. For additional information, call +1.215.256.9521, or visit our website at https://www.gtweed.com/ About Seal DynamicsSeal Dynamics (a HEICO Company) founded in 1976, is celebrating its 50th anniversary this year. With its corporate headquarters based in Hauppauge, NY, Seal Dynamics is a global leader in technical sales and distribution of aerospace components.Seal Dynamics' current partner relationships are among the most respected in the industry and include structural, mechanical, electronic and electro-mechanical products associated with airframe, avionics and engine applications across almost every ATA Chapter. Seal Dynamics sells, stocks and distributes in excess of 100,000 products in support of our customer base. For more information about Seal Dynamics, please visit www.SealDynamics.com Media Contact

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