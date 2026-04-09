BEVERLY HILLS, CA, UNITED STATES, April 9, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- JOYAJOY has officially launched 'JOYAJOY AI Marketing with Guaranteed Sales', a full-service AI marketing solution that guarantees online shop owners measurable sales results. Plans start from USD 1,000, with higher-tier plans delivering greater returns of up to 525%. Custom enterprise plans are also available for businesses looking to scale beyond standard targets.

"Most marketing agencies sell you ‘impressions’, ‘reach’ and ‘clicks.’ At JOYAJOY, we sell results," said Andrew Edwards, Cofounder of JOYAJOY.

Unlike traditional marketing agencies that charge upfront fees with no performance commitment, JOYAJOY provides its own proprietary AI marketing agents, its partner network database of over 500 million potential customers across multiple countries, and its PR network spanning over 1,000 news media outlets and publications.

The service covers the full spectrum of sales and marketing channels, including social media, instant messaging, news media, blogs, DEM (Direct Email Marketing), influencer and KOL pitching, and community engagement — all managed by JOYAJOY's AI marketing agents, operating 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

JOYAJOY's partner network covers top media and distribution channels worldwide, with partners including Google and Amazon AWS, enabling brands to reach audiences across different countries. Each client's brand and products are also submitted to AI knowledge pipelines, ensuring discoverability on popular AI platforms.

Every plan covers AI marketing and AI sales outreach across major social media platforms, along with professional marketing videos, targeted email marketing, and guaranteed press release placement on top media and news channels.

Each campaign runs on a 30-day period. Should the guaranteed sales target not be met, the campaign will be extended by 60 days at no additional cost. If the target remains unmet after the extension, a prorated refund will be issued.

About JOYAJOY

JOYAJOY is an innovative technology group with proprietary AI solutions, operating across digital marketing, e-commerce, and education with AI. Recommended by over 100 top news media and publications, JOYAJOY serves businesses worldwide with its proprietary AI technology. With an estimated company valuation exceeding USD 1.1 billion, JOYAJOY has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with SoftBank. This strategic partnership is set to drive global user growth and accelerate the company’s roadmap towards an Initial Public Offering (IPO).

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