UUNA TEK® Launches iAuto Premium 2.0 and iAuto Premium Ultra 2.0 – Redefining Bulk Handwriting for Businesses Worldwide

DE, UNITED STATES, April 9, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- UUNA TEK, a trailblazer in precision electronics and automation technology, proudly announces the launch of the iAuto Premium 2.0 and iAuto Premium Ultra 2.0, the next generation of automatic handwriting machines. These upgraded models are the culmination of hundreds of customer feedbacks from our 1.0 series, giving businesses around the globe enhanced confidence and performance for high-volume handwritten communications.Upgrade Highlights:• iAuto Premium 2.0: Optimized performance and capacity while removing the auto pen switch for those seeking cost-effective, scalable handwriting solutions.• iAuto Premium Ultra 2.0: Fully upgraded hardware and mechanics, supporting 90–350 g/m² paper thickness, ensuring versatility for all types of cards, letters, and envelopes.• Massive Capacity: Both models can write up to 2,400 letters or 700 envelopes per load—ideal for industries requiring bulk, high-quality handwritten materials.• Enhanced Reliability: Closed-loop lift motors, reduced wear on mechanical parts, and a stationary paper design in the Ultra 2.0 ensure longer operational life and minimal maintenance.• Flexible Payment & Testing Options: A 3-month free trial period is available to all customers, with full support and optional refunds for any quality issues.Proven Market Validation:These upgrades are supported by over a year of market validation from the iAuto 1.0 series, trusted by over 30,000 global customers, including businesses in direct marketing, e-commerce, hospitality, real estate, event planning, and faith-based organizations.Real Customer Success Stories:UUNA TEK’s iAuto series has enabled businesses to scale handwritten outreach effectively:• Direct Marketing: Automated 150+ handwritten letters daily for high-volume campaigns with companies like Oliver Company Pte Ltd and Viana Construction.• E-Commerce: Increased customer reviews and loyalty for brands including Boxwood Rose and LionTickets & MrMeal.• Event Planning & Hospitality: Enhanced client experiences with bulk handwritten invitations for businesses such as Grace Church and small business planners.• Real Estate: Revolutionized direct mail campaigns while maintaining precision and consistency for multiple real estate firms.• Sweepstakes & Promotions: Helped brands win more with personalized outreach, as demonstrated in case studies such as The Roaming Quill.About UUNA TEKFounded in 2015 by Una Tao and her husband, UUNA TEKis the creator of iDraw Drawing Robots Pen Plotters and the iAuto Premium Automatic Handwriting Machine—the world’s first true automatic handwriting machine for bulk writing. From our Sichuan, Shenzhen, and Jiangsu facilities to offices in Germany and the United States, UUNA TEKcombines cutting-edge technology with artistic precision, trusted by educational institutions, global brands, and professional organizations.“Our mission is to make personalized, high-volume handwritten communication accessible to businesses worldwide,” said Una Tao, CEO of UUNA TEK. “With these new iAuto Premium 2.0 machines, we empower businesses to scale their operations without compromising quality, while our 3-month trial ensures customers can experience the technology with confidence.”Availability:The iAuto Premium 2.0 and iAuto Premium Ultra 2.0 are available for pre-order now via uunatek.com with flexible payment options including PayPal, credit card, and bank transfer.

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