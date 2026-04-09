VIP Coatings and CIC Construction Chemicals Announce Strategic Production Partnership in Saudi Arabia

CIC and VIP Coatings Partnership Saudi Arabia Riyadh Kingdom Centre Roof Coating

RIYADH, SAUDI ARABIA, April 9, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- VIP Coatings, a global leader in high-performance surface protection and waterproofing systems, is proud to announce a landmark strategic production partnership with CIC Construction Chemicals in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA). This collaboration marks a significant milestone in VIP Coatings’ regional expansion, merging world-renowned German engineering with premier local manufacturing capabilities.As Saudi Arabia continues to develop world-class infrastructure under the ambitious Saudi Vision 2030, the demand for sustainable, high-performance protective solutions has never been higher. By establishing local production in partnership with CIC, VIP Coatings is uniquely positioned to deliver its advanced polyurea, polyaspartic & hybrid technologies directly within the Kingdom, meeting international quality standards while optimizing the local supply chain.Driving Local Value and EfficiencyThis partnership is designed to provide immediate strategic advantages to local developers, contractors, and consultants:• Unmatched Lead Times: Local manufacturing and dedicated regional stock availability will drastically reduce delivery times, ensuring projects remain on schedule.• Support for Saudi Vision 2030: The partnership fully aligns with the Kingdom’s "Local Content" requirements, contributing to national industrial goals and ensuring project compliance with local regulations.• Enhanced Cost Efficiency: By eliminating complex import logistics and reducing international freight costs, partners will benefit from more competitive pricing models without compromising on quality."We are thrilled to join forces with CIC Construction Chemicals," said Alexander Voelkel, CEO of VIP Coatings. "This is more than just a business expansion; it is a commitment to the Kingdom’s future. By producing our German-engineered solutions right here in KSA, we are providing the local market with the agility and technical excellence required to protect the Middle East’s most ambitious infrastructure projects."Together, VIP Coatings and CIC are ready to set new benchmarks in asset protection—from waterproof containment and industrial flooring to specialized "Cool Roof" technologies —all manufactured locally to safeguard the Kingdom’s structural investments for decades to come.About VIP CoatingsVIP Coatings is a global manufacturer of high-performance surface protection and waterproofing systems. Specializing in polyurea, polyaspartic and hybrid technologies, the company provides sustainable solutions for waterproofing, flooring, roofing and OEM solutions worldwide.About CIC Construction ChemicalsCIC is a leading manufacturer of construction chemicals in the Middle East, known for its high-quality production facilities and deep understanding of the regional construction landscape.

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