Canada's Nurse Practitioners Convene in Halifax to Shape the Future of Health Care

Nurse Practitioner Association of Canada

NPAC/NPANS 2026 National Conference Brings Together National Leaders to Advance NP Policy, Education, and Practice

HALIFAX, CANADA, April 10, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Nurse Practitioner Association of Canada (NPAC-AIIPC) and the Nurse Practitioner Association of Nova Scotia (NPANS) will host the 3rd Annual Canadian Nurse Practitioner Conference — Sea-Change Halifax 2026 on April 10–11, 2026 at the Halifax Convention Centre. The conference theme of "Sea-Change," reflects the profound transformation underway in how Canada regulates, educates, deploys, and funds its nurse practitioner workforce, and the urgency of getting it right.

This year's gathering comes at a pivotal moment. From landmark federal policy directives to sweeping regulatory reform, nurse practitioners are at the centre of Canada's health care renewal. Sea-Change Halifax 2026 will convene nurse practitioners, policymakers, educators, and health system leaders to drive that momentum forward.

Federal Policy Directive: Public Funding of NP Services

A defining theme of the conference will be the implementation of the federal government's Canada Health Act interpretation letter and accompanying policy directive requiring provinces and territories to publicly fund insured nurse practitioner services. This directive represents a historic step in recognizing nurse practitioners as independent, publicly funded providers in Canadian health care, not extensions of physician practices.

Conference sessions will examine provincial and territorial compliance timelines, explore implementation challenges and opportunities, and chart a course for full realization of nurse practitioners' legislated scope of practice within the publicly funded system. NPAC's national policy team will present analysis on the directive's implications and strategies for accountability.

Entry-Level Competencies and Generalist Curriculum Reform

Sea-Change Halifax 2026 will feature in-depth discussions on Canada's new Entry-Level Competencies for nurse practitioners, a national framework that introduces a generalist model of regulation and education. Developed by the CCRNR, the new competencies seek to establish entry-level competencies to prepare NPs to work with all populations and across all practice settings.

Closely linked to this discussion is a national push to reform nurse practitioner education toward a generalist model, one that prepares graduates to practise across the lifespan and in all care settings, from urban primary care clinics to rural emergency departments and remote communities. Key areas of discussion will include:

• Aligning nurse practitioner curricula with updated entry-level competencies across all Canadian programs

• Eliminating population-specific education (adult, pediatric, neonatal) in favour of a unified, generalist approach

• Ensuring graduates are equipped to deliver comprehensive, lifespan-appropriate care in any setting

• Institutional and accreditation pathways to support the curriculum transition

Building Post-Graduate Pathways: Residencies, Fellowships, and Beyond

As Canada transitions to a generalist nurse practitioner model, conference leaders will address a critical and growing gap: the need for structured post-graduate education to bridge the distance between graduation and independent advanced practice. Residency programs and fellowships will be central to this conversation.

Delegates will explore how post-graduate nurse practitioner training programs, modelled on approaches in other regulated health professions, can provide the supervised, mentored, real-world experience needed to prepare nurse practitioners for complex, high-acuity practice environments before assuming independent practice in acute and specialty practice roles. These programs are not only a workforce readiness strategy; they are essential to patient safety and system confidence in nurse practitioner-led care.

Topics will include national frameworks for nurse practitioner residencies, funding models, employer engagement, and integration with existing graduate and continuing education infrastructure. NPAC will present a policy brief outlining recommended national standards for post-graduate nurse practitioner training.

National Licensure Exam: CNPLE Launches July 2026

The conference will also highlight a landmark milestone in nurse practitioner regulation: the launch of the Canadian Nurse Practitioner Licensure Examination (CNPLE) in 2026. Developed through CCRNR and endorsed by regulatory bodies across Canada, the CNPLE marks the first time a single, standardized national exam will be used to assess entry-level nurse practitioner competency replacing, province-by-province approach.

NPAC Launches National NP Accreditation Program — June 1, 2026

In a major announcement at Sea-Change Halifax 2026, NPAC will formally unveil the launch of its National NP Accreditation Program, effective June 1, 2026. The program establishes the first national accreditation framework specifically designed to support the accreditation of continuing education courses, conferences and postgraduate residencies and fellowships for nurse practitioners in Canada, setting clear standards for quality continuing education.

“The launch of NPAC’s National NP Accreditation Program marks a defining moment for the nurse practitioner profession in Canada,” said NPAC President, Ellen Christie. “By establishing a unified, national framework for continuing education, residencies, and fellowships, we are setting a clear standard for excellence—strengthening the profession, supporting lifelong learning, and ensuring Canadians benefit from consistently high-quality NP care across the country.”

NPAC will present details of the accreditation standards, application process, and timelines at the conference, and will open formal applications to NP education programs beginning June 1.

About NPAC-AIIPC

The Nurse Practitioner Association of Canada (NPAC-AIIPC) is the national professional association representing nurse practitioners across Canada. NPAC advocates for evidence-based policy, advances the NP profession, and works to ensure Canadians have access to high-quality, NP-delivered primary and specialized care.

About NPANS

The Nurse Practitioner Association of Nova Scotia (NPANS) represents NPs across Nova Scotia and works to advance the profession within the province through advocacy, education, and professional development.



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