Influential Women Recognizes Stephanie Whitehead’s Commitment to Faith-Driven Service and Advocacy

HELENA, GA, UNITED STATES, April 9, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Highlighting her unwavering dedication to justice, healing, and community empowerment.Stephanie Whitehead is a dedicated Academy Program Manager with Prison Fellowship Ministries at McRae Women’s Prison in Helena, Georgia. She is responsible for leadership and development of the Academy Programs and on-site contact with the Dept of Corrections’ staff.Prior to this role, she served as a Victim Witness Coordinator Assistant at the Macon-Bibb District Attorney’s Office from April 17, 2023, until March 20, 2026. Driven by a deep commitment to advocacy and compassionate service, Stephanie works closely with victims and their families—helping them navigate complex legal processes while providing consistent emotional support during some of life’s most challenging moments.With a professional background that spans victim services, government advocacy, crisis intervention, and administrative leadership, Stephanie brings a well-rounded and deeply empathetic approach to her work. Her experience includes administrative and leadership roles within city government as well as consulting positions that have allowed her to support and strengthen community-focused initiatives. Through these roles, she has demonstrated a consistent dedication to public service and community empowerment.Stephanie’s educational background reflects her commitment to both service and spiritual leadership. She holds a Master of Divinity in Professional Chaplaincy from Liberty University and a Bachelor’s Degree in Criminal Justice from Fort Valley State University. In addition, she is a licensed minister and has earned both State and National certifications as an advanced advocate in Comprehensive Victim Intervention. These achievements highlight her dedication to ongoing professional development and her passion for providing meaningful, effective support to those in need.Her work and service have been recognized through several honors, including the Mayor’s Unsung Heroine Award in 2006. More recently, in 2023, she was named the Victim Witness Assistant Program Director of the Year by the State of Georgia, an award that acknowledges her leadership, dedication, and impact within the field of victim advocacy.Stephanie attributes her success to her faith in God. She firmly believes that without His guidance and blessings, nothing would be possible. Her faith serves as the foundation for both her personal and professional life, influencing how she approaches her work, serves her community, and supports those facing crisis.One of the most meaningful pieces of career advice Stephanie has received is to always remember that a first impression is difficult to improve if it is not made well the first time. Whether in a professional setting or in personal interactions, she strives to always present the best version of herself. This principle has shaped how she carries herself in her career and in her service to others.Stephanie also encourages young women entering the field of victim advocacy and public service to approach their work with joy and purpose. She believes challenges should be viewed as opportunities for growth and that trials can ultimately become triumphs. Her advice is to give every endeavor your best effort, pursue excellence, and always lead with your heart.Like many professionals dedicated to service, Stephanie recognizes that balancing family, work, ministry, and personal well-being can be one of the greatest challenges. However, she also sees an opportunity within that challenge. By striving to create balance and harmony between these responsibilities, she continues to build a meaningful life rooted in purpose and service.The values that guide Stephanie in both her work and personal life are deeply rooted in her spiritual foundation. Honesty, integrity, compassion, empathy, and self-care are principles she believes are essential in building trust, forming strong relationships, and serving others with sincerity.Beyond her professional role, Stephanie remains deeply involved in community outreach and volunteer initiatives. She facilitates programs for the Georgia Center for Child Advocacy and supports crisis intervention through local safe houses. She is also the Founder and Executive Director of Violence Intervention and Prevention, Inc., an organization dedicated to supporting survivors of domestic violence and promoting awareness and prevention efforts.Outside of her professional and volunteer commitments, Stephanie enjoys bowling, skating, listening to jazz music, and spending quality time with her family. She is also a published author, having written two books and a stage play—creative endeavors that reflect her passion for storytelling and sharing meaningful messages with others.Through every aspect of her life, Stephanie Whitehead continues to serve with faith, compassion, and a steadfast commitment to uplifting her community.Learn More about Stephanie Whitehead:Through her Influential Women profile, https://influentialwomen.com/connect/stephanie-whitehead Influential WomenInfluential Women provides a platform where women from all backgrounds can connect, share their perspectives, and create content that empowers themselves and others. Through storytelling, thought leadership, and creative expression, Influential Women amplifies voices that inspire change.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.