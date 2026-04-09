New Sacramento Superior Courthouse soon to open to the public

From the top down, the site's 53 courtrooms will hold civil and criminal proceedings. Myriad high-tech features allow for video conferencing, enhanced digital evidence presentation, and multi-view courtroom camera systems that protect juror and witness privacy. The facility is named in honor of former California Supreme Court Chief Justice Tani Cantil-Sakauye.

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