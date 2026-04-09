Lake District Gathering to celebrate 170 years of people, sport and spectacle

A full Cumberland & Westmorland Wrestling Competition will take place at the Gathering Upper eden Tug of War team will compete at The Gathering horses competing at Cartmel, the UK's third best attended jumps racecourse

New Lake District Gathering celebrates 170 years of racing with traditional sport, community competition and festival-style entertainment

The Cartmel Gathering celebrates 170 years of racing in the Lake District by bringing together sport, tradition and community in a way that reflects the spirit of our historic meetings” — Geraldine McKay, Director of Racing, Cartmel Racecourse

CARTMEL, CUMBRIA, UNITED KINGDOM, April 9, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Cartmel Racecourse in Cumbria, The Lake District, will mark a landmark moment in its history on Whit Bank Holiday Monday, 25 May, when it hosts the Cartmel Gathering, a major celebration of traditional sport, community competition and racing.The event forms part of the racecourse’s 170th anniversary celebrations, commemorating the first recorded modern race meeting held at Cartmel on Whit Monday in 1856.The Cartmel Gathering aims to recreate the spirit of those early meetings, when race days were as much a rural festival as a sporting occasion, bringing together communities for competition, entertainment and celebration.\Alongside a full programme of jump racing, the Gathering will feature traditional sporting contests including tug of war and Cumberland & Westmorland wrestling, elements of the Cartmel Show and fairground attractions and entertainment designed to reflect the historic character of the meeting.The wrestling will be run as a fully accredited Cumberland & Westmorland Wrestling Association competition, bringing some of the region’s best wrestlers to the racecourse to compete in one of Cumbria’s most distinctive traditional sports. The programme will also include a Traditional Wrestling Costume Competition, celebrating the heritage attire of the sport, including the distinctive black velvet trunks traditionally worn by Cumberland and Westmorland wrestlers, often embroidered with the competitor’s name or club that are synonymous with Cumberland and Westmorland wrestling Howard Tindall, representing the Cumberland & Westmorland Wrestling Association, said:“Cumberland and Westmorland wrestling has been part of gatherings and rural celebrations across Cumbria for generations. It’s wonderful to see Cartmel embracing that heritage and staging a fully accredited competition as part of the celebrations. The costume competition will also showcase one of the most colourful and distinctive traditions in British sport.”The tug of war competition is being organised with support from Upper Eden Tug of War Club, one of the leading clubs in the north of England.Stacey Mitchell, organiser from Upper Eden Tug of War Club, said:“Tug of war has deep roots in rural communities and agricultural shows, so it feels like a natural fit for an event like the Cartmel Gathering. We’re really looking forward to bringing teams together for what should be a fantastic day of competition and community spirit.”Tug of war teams from young farmers Clubs, sporting clubs, local businesses and other local groups are encouraged to enter, with further details available via the Cartmel Racecourse Tug of War entry form. Participation from the Cartmel Show will help to recreate the atmosphere of the early gatherings that embraced sport, agriculture and community celebration. Their involvement will add an extra layer of traditional country show entertainment, with activities that younger visitors and families will particularly enjoy. All this will combine with a traditional fair, stalls and live music from Flookburgh Band, adding to the festival atmosphere and reflecting the character of the historic gatherings that once took place alongside race meetings in the village.Visitors will also have the chance to meet social media sensation 'Jumping with Ivy', whose equestrian content has attracted more than a million followers online. A special meet and greet during the day will give younger equestrian fans and pony enthusiasts the opportunity to talk to Ivy and learn more about her world of ponies and jumping.Cartmel Racecourse Director Geraldine McKay said the new event is intended to honour the course’s historic roots while celebrating the role the racecourse continues to play in the life of the local community.“When racing first took place at Cartmel in the nineteenth century it was a true community gathering, bringing together sport, spectacle and celebration. The Cartmel Gathering is our way of honouring that heritage by recreating something of the atmosphere those early visitors would have experienced.Cartmel has always been about more than racing — it’s about people coming together, enjoying great sport and celebrating the character of our local community. We’re delighted to be working with organisations who keep these traditional sports alive.”Cartmel Racecourse stages nine days of racing each year and is one of the best-attended jump racecourses in Britain, attracting thousands of visitors to the South Cumbria village each season.The Cartmel Gathering promises a day of sport, colour and traditional rural competition set against one of Britain’s most distinctive racecourse settings.Cartmel Racecourse is one of Britain’s most distinctive jump racecourses, located in the historic village of Cartmel in South Cumbria. The course stages nine race meetings each year and attracts around 80,000 spectators annually, making it the third most popular jumps racecourse in Britain after Aintree and Cheltenham. Racing at Cartmel dates back to Whit Monday 1856, and the racecourse is renowned for its unique village setting, festival atmosphere and strong community traditions.

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