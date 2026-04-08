Governor Ivey Signs Sarah Marsh Heaven’s 27 Camp Safety Act into Law

MONTGOMERY – Governor Kay Ivey on Wednesday signed House Bill 381, the Sarah Marsh Heaven’s 27 Camp Safety Act, reinforcing her commitment to ensuring the safety and preparedness of Alabama’s summer camps.

Sponsored by Rep. David Faulkner, HB381 aims to comprehensively improve camp safety throughout Alabama by establishing plans that address a range of situations in which campers and staff may be endangered, such as severe storms, flash flooding or other natural or man-made disasters.

“Keeping children safe must always come first, and parents should have confidence that their children are protected when they are away from home,” said Governor Ivey. “After the heartbreaking loss of Sarah Marsh, a young Alabamian away at a summer camp in Texas, I believed we had a responsibility to act. I am proud to make the Sarah Marsh Heaven’s 27 Camp Safety Act law so we can ensure our camps are prepared, informed and equipped to respond to emergencies.”

During her state of the state address, Governor Ivey announced she is launching a statewide flood notification system. That action also came as a result of the horrific flooding in Texas and goes hand in hand with Rep. Faulkner’s bill to establish safety standards at Alabama summer camps.

“We are immensely grateful to Governor Ivey, the Alabama Legislature and all those who worked tirelessly to see the Sarah Marsh Heaven’s 27 Camp Safety Act become law,” said Jill and Patrick Marsh. “While nothing can undo our loss, this law ensures that our daughters’ lives will leave a legacy that, as Rep. Faulkner said, ‘will outlive us all.’ Our hope is that this moment marks the beginning of a new standard where vigilance, preparation and accountability are never optional when it comes to the care of our children.”

Effective January 1, 2027, camps must comply with the following requirements:

Apply and obtain an emergency preparedness license from the Alabama Emergency Management Agency (AEMA).

Not retain any individual as a staff member who has been convicted of a crime involving an unlawful sexual or violent act.

Not construct or expand a cabin located in a floodplain.

Fully operate with: A NOAA Weather Radio A protocol to alert essential staff members of an emergency A notification system that does not rely on an Internet connection and can provide an alarm and notification of emergency – audible both indoors and outdoors

Maintain designated shelters.

Maintain approved emergency and evacuation plans, including coordination with local emergency management directors.

Provide a summary of the camp’s emergency plan to the parent or legal guardian of a camper upon request.

Submit to an on-site inspection to verify required documentation, staff member training records, and the on-site availability of safety plans approved by the agency.

“The enactment of the Sarah Marsh Heaven’s 27 Camp Safety Act marks a vital step forward in protecting children while attending a camp in Alabama. This law turns tragedy into a lasting legacy of safety, honoring the memory of 8-year-old Sarah Marsh and the 27 young girls lost to the devastating Texas floods earlier last year,” said Rep. Faulkner. “The tragedy in Texas revealed that there are very few safety regulations on camps, including here in Alabama.”

“As I have said, Alabama has great camps, and most camps are already doing everything required by this bill. But, the common sense safety requirements in this law will make overnight campers safer when an emergency situation occurs. I am grateful to the Marshes for letting me carry this bill to honor their daughter’s legacy, and to Governor Ivey for her steadfast support of this bill from the very beginning,” Rep. Faulkner continued.

Additionally, a Youth Camp Safety Advisory Council will be established to advise AEMA on the implementation of the Act.

“No child should ever have to trade their safety for a summer experience, and no parent should have to worry about a preventable tragedy,” said Senate sponsor Dan Roberts. “The Sarah Marsh Heaven’s 27 Camp Safety Act transforms a heartbreaking loss into a lasting legacy of protection through stronger safety measures for Alabama’s children.”

Camp operators will need to apply for and obtain an emergency preparedness license beginning January 1, 2027. Governor Ivey will continue to protect Alabama’s youngest citizens and ensure parents feel confident in their children’s safety away from home.

A photo of Governor Ivey signing HB381 into law is attached.

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