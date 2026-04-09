California Law Targeting Dialysis Centers Is Unconstitutional

The Ninth U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals yesterday struck down as unconstitutional California statutes purportedly aimed at preventing dialysis providers from profiting from an alleged conflict-of-interest scheme in which the centers make charitable contributions to groups that offer premium assistance to help their patients secure insurance policies that pay out for the services they provide.

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