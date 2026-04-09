Influential Women Features Melinda Winters: UX Design Leader Driving Innovation and Inclusive Experiences

DEARBORN, MI, UNITED STATES, April 9, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Design Systems Lead at Ford Pro Empowers Teams and Users Through Thoughtful, Accessible, and User-Focused DesignMelinda Winters is a seasoned User Experience (UX) design leader, currently serving as Design Systems Lead at Ford Pro. With a Bachelor’s Degree from UMass Dartmouth and a career spanning more than two decades in UX and digital product design, Melinda has consistently demonstrated a talent for combining analytical thinking with creative problem-solving. Her design philosophy centers on crafting intuitive, user-focused experiences while simplifying complexity, a perspective shaped by both professional rigor and personal insights into accessibility and emotional design. Her work emphasizes clarity, minimalism, and usability, ensuring digital platforms serve users effectively across devices and contexts.Throughout her career, Melinda has been recognized for fostering strong collaborative relationships with creative teams, developers, and stakeholders. She has a proven track record of translating user needs into scalable design systems, including leading TIAA’s first comprehensive Design Management System. Her expertise spans responsive web design, mobile applications, accessibility, and branding, with a focus on creating design standards that balance aesthetic appeal with practical functionality. Colleagues praise her for listening deeply, mentoring junior staff, and consistently delivering thoughtful, innovative solutions.Beyond her professional achievements, Melinda is deeply committed to mentoring and advocating for accessibility. Her personal experience with her young daughter’s sensory challenges has heightened her understanding of emotional design, inspiring solutions that account for real-world cognitive and perceptual diversity.Melinda attributes her success to taking chances. By working hard and embracing risks that initially felt intimidating, she has been able to grow, learn, and flourish in her career. She cites the mantra, “You can, and you will,” as the best career advice she has received, a guiding philosophy that helped her earn the #1 Steve Award in User Experience Design in 2025.For young women entering the UX field, Melinda emphasizes that anything is possible when they are willing to take the risks that foster growth and achievement. She identifies one of the biggest challenges and opportunities in the industry as maintaining strong professional networks while achieving a healthy work-life balance. Above all, she values resilience and perseverance. She has consistently risen above setbacks, such as returning to work after maternity leave during the 2008 recession or navigating the uncertainty of COVID-19, and has continued to exceed expectations despite challenges.Embodying a rare combination of strategic vision, technical expertise, and empathetic leadership, Melinda Winters continues to influence the UX field by leading high-impact design systems at Fortune 100 companies, promoting inclusive design practices, and mentoring the next generation of UX professionals.Learn More about Melinda Winters:Through her Influential Women profile, https://influentialwomen.com/connect/Melinda-Winters Influential WomenInfluential Women provides a platform where women from all backgrounds can connect, share their perspectives, and create content that empowers themselves and others. Through storytelling, thought leadership, and creative expression, Influential Women amplifies voices that inspire change.

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