Superior Court of Los Angeles County Receives 2026 Justice Chin Technology Innovation Award

The Superior Court of Los Angeles County has been awarded the 2026 Justice Chin Technology Innovation Award in recognition of CourtHelp, an artificial intelligence-powered chatbot designed to assist court users in navigating the Court’s website and services.

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