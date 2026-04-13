Remembering the Titanic: Glen Breton Distillery launches limited-edition Jack Dawson Reserve

Titanic Whisky Jack Dawson Reserve

Limited Single Malt Whisky, Jack Dawson Reserve honours the Titanic and the Nova Scotians who answered the call in April 1912.

The Titanic is woven into Nova Scotia's identity. Halifax was where the world came to grieve. With Jack Dawson Reserve, we honour that history with something as carefully crafted as it is meaningful.” — Lauchie MacLean, President, Glen Breton Distillery

HALIFAX, NOVA SCOTIA, CANADA, April 13, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Glen Breton Distillery (also known as Glenora Distillery), Canada's first single malt whisky distillery, today announced the release of Titanic Whisky | Jack Dawson Reserve, a limited-edition Canadian single malt crafted to honour the enduring legacy of the RMS Titanic and Nova Scotia's deeply personal role in the tragedy's aftermath.Aged for 10 years at the distillery's Cape Breton Island home, Jack Dawson Reserve delivers a smooth, well-balanced profile with notes of warm oak, caramel, and subtle spice. The release is limited to exactly 1,912 bottles — a deliberate tribute to the year the Titanic set sail on its fateful maiden voyage.Nova Scotia and the Titanic: a bond forged in tragedyFew places in the world are as intimately connected to the Titanic story as Nova Scotia. When the ship sank on April 15, 1912, roughly 700 nautical miles east of Halifax, the province did not watch from a distance — it became the centre of what followed. Halifax was the nearest major port with rail connections to the cities of eastern North America, making it the natural base for the recovery operation.The White Star Line commissioned four ships — the CS Mackay-Bennett, CS Minia, CGS Montmagny, and SS Algerine — to depart from Halifax in search of victims. The Mackay-Bennett set sail on April 17 carrying a minister, an undertaker, 125 coffins, and all the embalming fluid in the city. Together, the four vessels recovered 328 bodies from the North Atlantic. Of the 209 brought to Halifax, 150 were laid to rest in three of the city's Titanic Graveyards : Fairview Lawn, Mount Olivet, and Baron de Hirsch.Halifax's Fairview Lawn Cemetery holds 121 Titanic victims — more than any other cemetery in the world — and remains one of the most visited memorial sites connected to the disaster. Among those interred there is a grave marked "J. Dawson," which draws thousands of visitors each year and lends the Jack Dawson Reserve its deeply rooted Nova Scotian connection.The cable ship crews who carried out the recovery are remembered as quiet heroes — men who volunteered for work that was, in the words of the time, "unsettling," and who braved difficult Atlantic conditions to bring the lost home. Many kept pieces of Titanic wreckage for generations; their families later donated those artifacts to the Maritime Museum of the Atlantic, where they remain part of the world's largest collection of Titanic wooden artifacts. Halifax did not witness the sinking — but it became the place where the tragedy was received, mourned, and remembered.Whether sought by whisky collectors, Titanic enthusiasts, or those searching for a meaningful and distinctive gift, Jack Dawson Reserve offers both exceptional quality and a compelling narrative in every bottle.

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