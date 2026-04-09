The Family Business Consulting Group Adds Jake Morrill as Consultant

Morrill brings family systems, leadership and governance expertise to support enterprises navigating leadership, conflict, and continuity across generations

Jake’s ability to help families navigate difficult conversations, strengthen relationships, and build durable governance makes him an exceptional fit for our mission.” — Kristi Daeda, President & CEO of The Family Business Consulting Group.

ROSEMONT, IL, UNITED STATES, April 9, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Family Business Consulting Group (FBCG), the leading authority in helping family businesses prosper across generations, today announced the addition of Jake Morrill as a Consultant. In this role, Morrill will work with family businesses navigating leadership and relationship challenges across generations, helping families strengthen leadership, address conflict, and develop governance practices that support long-term continuity and success. Morrill’s appointment strengthens FBCG’s ability to help multi-generational family enterprises navigate succession, conflict, and governance.“Jake’s ability to help families navigate difficult conversations, strengthen relationships, and build durable governance makes him an exceptional fit for our mission,” said Kristi Daeda, President & CEO of The Family Business Consulting Group. “He has been a steadfast guide and partner to families across his career, including over 10 years coaching leaders and consulting to private businesses, and we’re proud to add his expertise to a team that has guided family businesses through their most complex and consequential moments.”Morrill brings more than two decades of experience leading mission-driven organizations through periods of growth and change. He serves on the faculty of the Bowen Center for the Study of Family, where he teaches leaders how to apply family systems thinking to organizational leadership. He is the author of five books and previously served as a Chaplain in the U.S. Army Reserves.“Family enterprises face some of their most important decisions at the intersection of relationships, leadership, and continuity,” said Jake Morrill, Consultant, The Family Business Consulting Group. “My mission is to help families lead well together by building the trust, clarity, and durable structures that can support not only the business, but the family itself, across generations. I am honored to join FBCG and do that work alongside the deepest bench of family enterprise advisors in the world.”Morrill holds an MFA from the Iowa Writers’ Workshop, an MDiv from Harvard Divinity School, an MA in Family Therapy from East Tennessee State University, and a BA from the University of Texas at Austin. He also holds certifications from the Family Firm Institute, Georgetown University, and Cornell University, and is a licensed marriage and family therapist in Tennessee. He is based in Oak Ridge, Tennessee.About the Family Business Consulting GroupThe Family Business Consulting Group (FBCG) is the leading advisory firm dedicated exclusively to serving family enterprises. With a team of highly credentialed practitioners, FBCG helps families navigate the complex nature of ownership, leadership, and family dynamics to build legacies that endure. Learn more at: https://www.thefbcg.com/

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