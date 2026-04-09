Calif. Justices Toss Death Verdict Over Juror Bias Claim

(Subscription required) The California Supreme Court has tossed the conviction and death sentence of a man found guilty of murdering his mother and a police chief, saying the trial court failed to investigate defense claims that a juror was biased.

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