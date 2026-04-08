Governor Ivey Announces Alabama Joining A Home for Every Child Initiative, Strengthening State’s Commitment to Children and Families

MONTGOMERY – Governor Kay Ivey on Wednesday, joined by the Administration for Children & Families (ACF) Assistant Secretary Alex J. Adams and Alabama Department of Human Resources (DHR) Commissioner Nancy Buckner, signed a proclamation formalizing a renewed partnership between the state of Alabama and ACF within the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, reinforcing a shared commitment to improving outcomes for children and families across the state.

“As a proudly pro-life state, Alabama believes our responsibility does not end at birth – it continues by ensuring every child is supported, protected and given the opportunity to grow up in a safe and loving home,” said Governor Ivey. “By formalizing this partnership and building on our strong progress, we are taking another step forward in delivering real results for our children. I appreciate President Trump for prioritizing the wellbeing of families and for working with states to remove barriers and empower solutions that put people first.”

The proclamation memorializes Alabama’s intent to enter into a new Program Improvement Plan (PIP) and establishes the guiding principle of A Home for Every Child. Through this effort, Alabama and its federal partners will continue advancing child safety, permanency and wellbeing, while promoting innovation, reducing administrative burdens and strengthening collaboration across systems. Additionally, Assistant Secretary Adams and Commissioner Buckner announced that the state will ensure that survivor benefits received by foster children will be preserved for them so they may have a better transition to adulthood.

“I am grateful Governor Ivey has joined a rapidly expanding list of governors taking bold steps to prioritize the needs of children in foster care,” said ACF Assistant Secretary Adams. “Alabama is now the 10th state to join A Home for Every Child, and through this initiative, the state will be able to refocus efforts to ensure no child is waiting for a foster home, but instead, loving and safe homes are waiting on children. And by taking concurrent action to preserve federal benefits for foster youth, Alabama is ensuring children in foster care also have the resources they need to succeed. Thank you, Governor Ivey, for your leadership.”

Governor Ivey’s proclamation builds on Alabama’s continued improvements in child welfare, including stronger safety practices, expanded prevention services and improved permanency outcomes. It also aligns with a broader federal effort to streamline processes and allow frontline professionals to focus more directly on serving children and families.

“We are extremely proud to strengthen our partnership with ACF to further achieve meaningful outcomes for Alabama children and families and to announce our commitment to expand resources for foster children by preserving survivor benefits for those eligible,” said Commissioner Buckner. “We are thankful for the progressive thinking of President Trump and his administration and the commonsense approach to child welfare changes. Alongside Governor Ivey’s leadership, Alabama DHR will continue to advance child safety and permanency while providing safety, stability, and a loving home for every foster child.”

Through A Home for Every Child, Alabama reaffirms its commitment to innovation, accountability and ensuring every child has the opportunity to succeed in a supportive and caring environment.

A photo of Governor Ivey signing the A Home for Every Child proclamation is attached.

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