California Supreme Court halts Republican sheriff's ballot investigation

The California Supreme Court ordered Riverside County Sheriff Chad Bianco on Wednesday to halt his investigation of hundreds of thousands of ballots he obtained from the county registrar to examine alleged voter fraud in last November’s election.

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