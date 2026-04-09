Influential Women Profiles: Cheryl Armstrong: Founder and CEO of Plant Your Energy, LLC

MARICOPA, AZ, UNITED STATES, April 9, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Empowering Others to Transform Mindset, Build Resilience, and Reclaim Their LivesCheryl Armstrong is a 2x international bestselling author, keynote speaker, and the Founder and CEO of Plant Your Energy, LLC, a character development and life skills program dedicated to mindset transformation and personal growth. Based in the Greater Phoenix area, Cheryl also serves as a Peer Support Specialist II at Solari, Inc., where she continues her commitment to service, empowerment, and recovery-oriented support. Holding a Master of Arts in Humanities from California State University–Dominguez Hills, she brings a strong academic foundation to her work in personal development, education, and rehabilitation.Cheryl’s journey is one of profound transformation. After spending 26 years incarcerated, she emerged determined to redefine her future and help others do the same. While in prison, Cheryl earned her Master’s Degree, became a certified dog trainer, facilitated self-help and fitness programs, and laid the groundwork for Plant Your Energy, including writing her first book. Her lived experience fuels her core belief that individuals are not defined by their worst mistakes, but by their capacity to evolve, choose differently, and create meaningful change.Through Plant Your Energy, Cheryl offers life skills classes, curriculum, and keynote speaking engagements designed to foster resilience, emotional intelligence, and intentional decision-making. She currently leads programs within correctional facilities and collaborates with organizations focused on rehabilitation and successful reentry.Cheryl attributes much of her success to her mother, who has been her biggest supporter throughout her life. Despite facing her own challenges, including 26 years of incarceration, her mother’s weekly visits and unwavering encouragement inspired Cheryl to pursue her goals and believe in her own potential.For young women entering personal development, rehabilitation, or mentorship-focused industries, Cheryl’s advice is simple yet powerful: each morning, you have the power to choose the thoughts you allow into your mind. She emphasizes that mindset is the foundation for building both a fulfilling career and a meaningful life.As a speaker and educator, Cheryl inspires audiences through both her story and practical tools for transformation. She actively seeks opportunities to expand her programs, partner with aligned organizations, and make a lasting impact.“Planting your energy is about getting clear on what you want in life and taking action to make it happen,” Cheryl says. “It’s about being the best version of yourself by mindfully creating your life, moment by moment, thought by thought, and sharing all that you are with others. Plant Your Energy reminds you to wake up and vibrate positive energy into the world. Be the best YOU and unleash upon the world all of the greatness within you!Learn More about Cheryl Armstrong:Through her Influential Women profile, https://influentialwomen.com/connect/Cheryl-Armstrong or through her website, https://plantyourenergy.life/ Influential WomenInfluential Women provides a platform where women from all backgrounds can connect, share their perspectives, and create content that empowers themselves and others. Through storytelling, thought leadership, and creative expression, Influential Women amplifies voices that inspire change.

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