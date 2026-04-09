Influential Women Highlights Angelica Thompson, Ph.D.: Vice President of Research & Evaluation at Per Scholas

BRONX, NY, UNITED STATES, April 9, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Championing Equity and Evidence in Education and Workforce DevelopmentBronx, New York – Angelica Thompson, Ph.D., is a data-driven researcher and evaluator whose work bridges analysis, strategy, and systems change, helping organizations understand not only whether programs work, but for whom, and under what conditions. With a career rooted in rigor, equity, and accountability, Dr. Thompson is recognized for her ability to translate complex data into actionable insights that drive meaningful outcomes for communities.Dr. Thompson holds a Ph.D. in Educational Psychology & Research from the University of Memphis and brings over 17 years of experience leading evaluations across K–12 education, higher education, workforce development, and nonprofit systems. Currently, she serves as Vice President of Research & Evaluation at Per Scholas, where she leads the organization’s learning agenda and evaluation strategy at a national scale. In this role, she collaborates closely with program, innovation, and executive teams to measure outcomes, assess implementation quality, and strengthen evidence in support of scaling effective workforce development solutions—particularly those aimed at increasing diversity and economic mobility in the tech sector.Earlier in her career, Dr. Thompson spent more than a decade as a Research Advisor within a large urban school district, where she designed and led evaluations of academic and behavioral programs, conducted research on disciplinary inequities, and supported district-wide decision-making through rigorous analysis and reporting. Across all her work, she is guided by a core belief: equity-focused innovation requires evidence. Access alone is not enough. Sustainable change demands clarity about outcomes, differential impact, and unintended consequences—and the courage to act on what the data reveal.Dr. Thompson attributes much of her success to her family. Her mother, a retired RN, instilled the values of care, resilience, and responsibility, while her father, who worked for the Department of the Navy and holds an MBA, modeled the importance of structure, integrity, and long-term thinking. Growing up in a home where education was always prioritized and effort was never optional, Dr. Thompson, the eldest of three daughters—all of whom earned advanced degrees—benefited from a foundation grounded in preparation, perseverance, and purpose.She also credits her continued success to her wife, describing her as her rock and biggest cheerleader. Her unwavering support, encouragement, and belief allow Dr. Thompson to lead, grow, and embrace new challenges with confidence.One piece of career advice has guided Dr. Thompson throughout her professional journey: “You’re not here to fit into broken systems—you are here to redesign them.” She encourages young women entering her field to master the fundamentals and recognize the power of clarity. She emphasizes the importance of asking thoughtful questions, understanding data deeply, and communicating insights in ways that others can act on. Competence, she notes, is the cornerstone of credibility—passion alone is not enough.“You don’t need to know everything to belong in the room—but you do need to be prepared,” she says. Dr. Thompson urges women to advocate for themselves, seek mentors who challenge and stretch them, and embrace the value of their perspective—especially in systems that were not originally designed with their voices in mind.Dr. Thompson identifies innovation without evidence as the field’s most pressing challenge. Organizations are often under pressure to launch new models and scale quickly, or risk appearing stagnant to funders and communities. Yet rigorous evaluation frequently lags, particularly subgroup analyses that clarify what works, for whom, and under what conditions. She emphasizes that responsible innovation requires evidence about outcomes, implementation, and impact across populations. Strong evaluation does not slow progress—it empowers it, enabling more effective and equitable solutions.The core values guiding Dr. Thompson’s work and life are integrity, accountability, and care for people.Integrity: Telling the full truth of the data, even when it is uncomfortable.Accountability: Being responsible to the communities behind the programs she evaluates, representing their voices accurately, and pushing for systems that better serve them.Care for People: Recognizing that behind every dataset are real lives, and that how we listen, respect lived experiences, and show up consistently matters as much as the results we produce.Through her work, Dr. Thompson demonstrates that data-driven decision-making and equity-focused innovation are not mutually exclusive—they are complementary forces that can drive systemic change. Her leadership continues to shape how educational institutions, workforce programs, and nonprofit organizations evaluate effectiveness, prioritize impact, and empower communities.For Angelica Thompson, evidence is more than numbers—it is a tool for meaningful transformation, a lens for fairness, and a compass for designing systems that serve everyone equitably.Learn More about Angelica Thompson:Through her Influential Women profile, https://influentialwomen.com/connect/Angelica-Thompson , through her profile on Per Scholas, https://perscholas.org/about/board-staff/angelica-thompson/ or through her website, https://www.drangelicathompson.com/ Influential WomenInfluential Women provides a platform where women from all backgrounds can connect, share their perspectives, and create content that empowers themselves and others. Through storytelling, thought leadership, and creative expression, Influential Women amplifies voices that inspire change.

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