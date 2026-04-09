Influential Women Spotlights Marianne Olaniran, DrPH, MPH, MS: The Comeback Doctor™

DALLAS, TX, UNITED STATES, April 9, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Redefining What’s Possible for High-Achieving Women After Life’s Greatest DisruptionsAward-winning scientist, bestselling author, and Founder & CEO of Joyfully Transcend™ LLC, prepares to release her traditionally published book, The Confidence Comeback Code, Summer 2026Dr. Marianne Olaniran, DrPH, MPH, MS, widely recognized as The Comeback Doctor™, is an award-winning social and behavioral scientist, confidence strategist, bestselling author, published researcher, international keynote speaker, and Founder & CEO of Joyfully TranscendLLC. She has dedicated her career to helping accomplished women reclaim unstoppable confidence, abundant prosperity, and lasting joy after life’s most destabilizing disruptions.With nearly two decades of multidisciplinary expertise spanning behavioral science, health and wellbeing, leadership psychology, and corporate finance, Dr. Olaniran has held impactful roles at some of the world’s most demanding organizations, including Deloitte, UNICEF, Harvard-affiliated hospitals, and the U.S. Federal Government. These high-stakes environments sharpened her understanding of the unique pressures and invisible costs faced by high-achieving women, and compelled her to develop the proprietary Transcend Framework™, a science-backed system grounded in social and behavioral science, neuroscience, and universal growth principles that transforms self-doubt into tangible breakthroughs across careers, relationships, and personal fulfillment.Her highly anticipated traditionally published book, The Confidence Comeback Code: The Science-Backed Path for Women to Reclaim Unstoppable Confidence, Abundant Prosperity and Lasting Joy (Summer 2026), distills decades of research and hundreds of client transformations into a practical, proven roadmap for women ready to turn setbacks into their greatest competitive advantage. At its core is the Confidence Collapse Cycle™, a groundbreaking framework revealing the three hidden mechanisms (Trust Fracture™, Worthiness Collapse™, and Vision Contraction™) that silently erode confidence after disruption, along with the precise path to reversing them.Credentials Rooted in ExcellenceDr. Olaniran earned her Doctor of Public Health (DrPH) with Delta Omega Honors from the University of Texas, a Master of Public Health from New York University, and a Master of Science in Health Sciences from George Washington University. She also holds a Bachelor of Science in Accounting from the University of Utah. Her advanced training includes graduate coursework at Johns Hopkins University and study abroad at the University of Geneva, Switzerland.Her peer-reviewed research on weight bias internalization and other psychosocial factors that affect behaviors and outcomes has been published in the International Journal of Obesity, Clinical Obesity, and Obesity Science & Practice, among others, and her findings have been presented at international conferences. She has received multiple distinguished awards, including the Doctoral Dissertation Research Award, the Sjoerd Steunebrink Endowed Scholarship, the Dr. Lawrence E. Lamb Scholarship (four consecutive years), and the Obesity Society’s Diversity Travel Award (two consecutive years).Most recently, Dr. Olaniran was featured on the cover of the March 2026 Women’s History Month Edition of Becoming an Unstoppable Woman magazine alongside Oprah Winfrey and Sara Blakely, was recognized as an Influential Woman for 2026, and delivered a keynote address at the prestigious Top 100 Women in Power event, hosted by Million Dollar Network, streamed to over 374 million subscribers worldwide.The Life That Shaped the MissionWhile her credentials are formidable, they tell only part of the story. Born in the United States and primarily raised in Nigeria, Dr. Olaniran learned early what it means to navigate two worlds, overcome setbacks, and emerge stronger on the other side. She has been married for over 15 years to an award-winning, Harvard-trained physician-scientist, and together they are blessed with three beautiful children. Her family life and career are living proof of the principles she teaches.Her faith is central to everything she does. For Dr. Olaniran, alignment with God provides a wellspring of confidence, peace amid uncertainty, and the courage to move forward even when the path isn’t fully clear. This spiritual grounding, combined with her rigorous training in social and behavioral science and neuroscience, and a robust support system of family, mentors, and trusted friends, fuels the resilience that defines both her life and her methodology.These experiences are inseparable from her expertise. They are proof that what disrupts you can also distinguish you.A Philosophy of Purpose, Self-Acceptance, and AdaptabilityA critical element of Dr. Olaniran’s journey has been self-acceptance: embracing not only her unique strengths but also her mistakes. She reframes setbacks not as failures but as valuable data that sharpens her approach and accelerates improvement. The Three Pillars of Confidence she teaches (Self-Acceptance, Courage, and Self-Efficacy) are not abstract theory. They are principles she has lived, tested, and refined across nearly two decades of professional leadership and personal transformation.The combination of inner drive, self-belief, faith, and a robust support system fuels her resilience. It allows her to take calculated risks, persevere through difficulties, and pursue excellence over perfection, knowing that perfection paralyzes while excellence propels.Career Insights: Action Breeds ClarityDr. Olaniran shares that the most impactful career insight she carries is deceptively simple: clarity comes from action, not before it. Early in her career, she often waited to see the whole staircase before taking the first step. She learned that clarity is a byproduct of movement, not a prerequisite, and her most significant professional advancements came when she trusted her judgment and stepped into uncharted territory.This philosophy empowered her to leave established corporate roles to launch Joyfully Transcend™, author and publish works, earn her doctorate, and step onto stages she once thought were beyond reach. The breakthroughs were never visible from the starting line. They revealed themselves along the way.This principle now informs her guidance for high-achieving women: the path forward rarely feels certain, but waiting for certainty is often the biggest risk of all. Sometimes the most strategic move is simply to begin.Guiding the Next Generation of Women LeadersFor women entering any industry, Dr. Olaniran emphasizes two pillars: cultivating unwavering self-belief and strategically building a network of mentors.“True confidence is not arrogance,” she explains. “It is a clear recognition of the unique value and expertise you bring. Many highly capable women diminish their contributions or hesitate to seize opportunities, waiting for permission or ideal circumstances. I encourage women to trust their capabilities, own their achievements, and make their voices heard, even when it requires courage.”Equally important is pursuing mentorship intentionally: seeking individuals who have navigated similar professional landscapes, who can illuminate blind spots, and who offer candid, constructive feedback. Dr. Olaniran credits much of her success to mentors who challenged her, championed her, and spoke truth when it mattered most.Her final counsel: take action before feeling entirely ready. Careers are rarely linear, and success belongs to those who move with purpose amid uncertainty. Every bold step teaches lessons no amount of contemplation ever could.Cutting Through the Noise in Personal DevelopmentDr. Olaniran notes that the biggest challenge in her field is also its greatest opportunity: cutting through the noise to reach accomplished women who need more than surface-level advice.The personal development space is saturated with generic content that fails to address the complex realities high-achieving women face, from career disruptions to major personal transitions to seasons where old strategies no longer work. Many offerings inspire without implementation or motivation without a methodology.The opportunity, however, is immense. Women today refuse to settle. Dr. Olaniran’s work at Joyfully Transcend™ meets women at this pivotal moment, offering frameworks grounded in nearly two decades of research and practical experience. As she puts it: “The women I serve don’t need to be convinced they’re capable. They need guidance to translate capability into confidence, prosperity, and joy.”Core Values Driving Work and LifeDr. Olaniran’s guiding values are integrity, transformation, joy, gratitude, abundance, and optimism:• Integrity: Showing up authentically and honoring commitments to herself, her family, and the women she serves.• Transformation: An unshakable belief in people’s capacity to change, grow, and recreate their lives, focusing on fundamental shifts rather than surface adjustments.• Joy: Treating joy as a priority, not a luxury, and encouraging women to pursue fulfillment beyond appearances.• Gratitude: Staying grounded and humble, recognizing the privilege and responsibility to give back.• Abundance & Optimism: A belief in ample opportunity, love, and prosperity for all, and the conviction that challenges are simply opportunities for growth in disguise.These values shape how she makes decisions, builds relationships, and shows up each day in her personal and professional life.A Vision for Women’s EmpowermentHaving witnessed the profound impact of self-doubt, burnout, and identity loss, especially after life’s inevitable setbacks, Dr. Marianne Olaniran stands by one unwavering belief: every woman deserves to reclaim her power and rise with confidence, prosperity, and joy.Through Joyfully Transcend™, she empowers women to release limiting expectations and step into their full potential. Her work proves that setbacks aren’t the end of a story. They mark the beginning of the most powerful chapter.As Dr. Olaniran is known to say, “Disruptions don’t disqualify you. They distinguish you. Your pain is not your prison. It’s your purpose and your profit.”Learn More about Marianne Olaniran:Influential Women Profile: https://influentialwomen.com/connect/Marianne-Olaniran Website: https://www.joyfullytranscend.com Book Site: https://www.confidencecomebackcode.com Contact: DrMarianne@joyfullytranscend.comInfluential WomenInfluential Women provides a platform where women from all backgrounds can connect, share their perspectives, and create content that empowers themselves and others. Through storytelling, thought leadership, and creative expression, Influential Women amplifies voices that inspire change.

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