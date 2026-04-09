Just Jump USA Launches Free Roadside Assistance Marketplace, Challenging Both Membership and Insurance Models

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A direct-to-consumer platform connecting drivers with local roadside professionals, eliminating memberships, hidden fees, and dispatch delays.

Roadside assistance has historically been controlled by systems that extract value from both the driver and the provider. We built a marketplace that removes those layers and gives control back.” — Shane Brewster

NEWARK, DE, UNITED STATES, April 9, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Just Jump USA , operated by Jump My Car, Inc., has launched a free, direct roadside assistance marketplace that fundamentally restructures how roadside help is discovered, priced, and delivered.Unlike legacy models—whether membership-based motor clubs or insurance-bundled roadside programs—Just Jump USA charges drivers no fees, takes no commissions, and generates no insurance claims. The platform connects motorists directly with independent service providers, allowing for transparent pricing and real-time service selection.For decades, roadside assistance has been dominated by two models that create misaligned incentives:Membership-based motor clubs require drivers to pay annual fees regardless of usage, while providers are often dispatched at suppressed rates. Insurance-based programs present roadside services as “free,” but log each usage on a driver’s CLUE report, which can impact future insurance premiums.Both models centralize control over pricing, dispatch, and transactions—creating unnecessary layers of cost and reduced transparency.Just Jump USA introduces a fundamentally different structure: a true marketplace.Providers set their own rates, define their service areas, and collect payment directly from customers. The platform does not dispatch, process claims, or take a percentage of transactions. Instead, it operates as a visibility layer, allowing providers to connect with high-intent customers without restrictive contracts or revenue sharing.Because the platform does not own the transaction, it eliminates the operational overhead associated with traditional roadside networks. This allows consumers to access provider-direct pricing while enabling providers to retain full earnings.“Roadside assistance has historically been controlled by systems that extract value from both sides of the transaction,” said Shane Brewster, founder of Just Jump USA. “We built a marketplace that removes those layers and gives control back to the people actually involved—the driver and the provider.”The platform offers services including jump starts, lockouts, towing, tire changes, and fuel delivery, with coverage expanding across the United States.Just Jump USA enters the market as demand for flexible, pay-per-use services continues to grow. With the average age of vehicles increasing and insurance premiums rising, consumers are seeking alternatives that provide greater transparency, control, and cost efficiency.By separating service discovery from service fulfillment, Just Jump USA represents a shift toward a more open and efficient roadside assistance model.For more information, visit https://justjumpusa.com

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